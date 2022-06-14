Senior Profile: Shelby grad excels in sports, academics

Raven Griffin isn't just the type of person who likes to do new things. She likes to do them well.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, while looking for a way to get out of the house a bit, she recalls reading her school's cross country team was hosting workouts and decided to go join.

By the time schools were back open for students, she'd become a member of the Shelby High School cross country team, competing in indoor and outdoor events, as as team races.

"It was pretty fun to be honest. When you first start running, it's pretty horrible until you get into shape. And the track meets are really fun. You get to meet a lot of people," said Griffin. "I was running four miles a day at track meets."

Over the last three years, she has earned multiple awards in her sport, including an All Conference award and a conference championship.

Running isn't the only thing Griffin has decided to try out for and excel in.

She is leaving Shelby High School with an associate of arts degree from Cleveland Community College, where she has made the president's list twice; medals from the Tuskegee Airman, Military Order of Worlds Wars and American Legion stemming from her time in Shelby's AFJROTC program.

And she isn't done yet.

Griffin plans to attend University of North Carolina at Greensboro and study computer science. Her goal is to work in cyber security.

"I wrote a paper about cyber security in one of my English classes and that is how I became interested in the field. There was this grid that is completely vulnerable and if something happens to it, our whole country could go down. I want to help protect that," she said.

