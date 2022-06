Good morning, friends. Do you want the good news or the bad news? Good news first. You’re halfway through the week, always a plus. Bad news: it’s gonna be another scorcher. Yesterday, the temperature in Lexington reached 95 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 back in 1988. Today, temperatures are forecasted to go even higher, 97 degrees with heat indices in the low 100s. Ouch. Thankfully, relief is in sight this weekend. Until then, it’s just you, me, and the air conditioner. You got this, AC.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO