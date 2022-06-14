ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Heat Advisory

By Roxie Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 550 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022 OHZ018-028-029-047-141800- /O.NEW.KCLE.HT.Y.0001.220614T1600Z-220616T0100Z/ Seneca-Crawford-Richland-Knox- Including the cities of Tiffin, Fostoria, Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Mansfield, and Mount Vernon 550 AM EDT Tue Jun 14 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON...

Excessive Heat Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 432 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022 OHZ028>031-038-047-151645- /O.CON.KCLE.EH.W.0001.220615T1400Z-220616T0100Z/ Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Holmes-Knox- Including the cities of Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Millersburg, Killbuck, and Mount Vernon 432 AM EDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox County Cooling Stations

With the high heat index and lack of electricity, there are a few cooling station options in Knox Co. AIr Conditioned and electric avail for charging phones. Guest pass can be filled out and fees waived. Fredericktown Police Dept. 182 S Main St. Fredericktown. June 14-15 all hours. Air Conditioned...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jun 16, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Coshocton road on found property. A report was taken and the property was logged into evidence for safe keeping. Nothing further at this time. Deputies were dispatched to a Gambier residence on a disturbance. the complainant...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Brown Announces $500,000 For Licking And Knox Counties To Help Combat Addiction And Overdose Deaths

– June 13, 2022 – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Community Mental Health & Recovery Board of Licking and Knox Counties, located in Newark. Funding will aim to curb the increase in psychostimulant misuse and overdose related deaths.
NEWARK, OH

