Where Is Sherman? Father’s Day Gifts at Back to Bricks

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZIONSVILLE– If you’re planning to shop for Father’s Day...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Meet Wanda and Abraham from Silly Safaris!

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon John from Silly Safaris joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio along with a couple of furry friends! Abraham Stinkin’ the skunk and Wanda the baby possum are advocates for their species and travel with Silly Safaris to educate others about animals. To book Silly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

HC Tavern shares their winning Zoobilation dish

INDIANAPOLIS — The HC Tavern + Kitchen joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share their winning dish from Zoobilation. Their Sous Chef Rafael Garcia shares how their winning appetizer is made. Renee Finley a bartender at HC Tavern shares how they create their signature Elmo Cola drink.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Fivethirty Home offers home décor and painting classes

INDIANAPOLIS — Erica Carptener, the owner of Fivethirty Home, joins Ryan in the studio today to share what you can expect when shopping at her Zionsville store. The women owned business features several products from other women owned businesses like Jolie Paint, Rifle Paper, Antique Candle Co. and more. This fall will be Fivethirty Home’s ten year anniversary. Keep an eye out on their social media to stay up to date with their celebration events!
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Boy Band themed Lyrical Lightning!

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan go head to head at today’s edition of Lyrical Lightning!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sunday barbecue series launching at Fishers Test Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS — Father’s Day is the official kickoff of the Sunday barbecue series at Fishers Test Kitchen. The series is a collaboration between Inspo Owner and “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy and Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas Owner Levi Kinney. Guests can build their...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Jillian and Ryan as Heritage Custom Painting superheroes?

TIPTON, Ind. — We might not be painting pros, but it helps to look the part, right?. Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt took the assignment one step further than necessary, as we tend to do, by transforming themselves into superhero versions of painters. We dropped by...
TIPTON, IN
Fox 59

Lawrence’s Juneteenth Jubilee is free family-friendly event

INDIANAPOLIS — Teresa Reynolds and the Slickstones perform L’Afrique ahead of Lawrence’s Juneteenth Jubilee. You’ll be able to catch Teresa and her band at the free family-friendly event on Saturday, June 18th from 4-9 p.m. To learn about this event and other Lawrence events, visit artsforlawrence.org.
LAWRENCE, IN
Fox 59

Nine Lives Cat Cafe helping hundreds of cats get adopted

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelley Niiyama, the owner of Nine Lives Cat Cafe, stopped by with a couple of adoptable cats from the Misty Eyes Animal Center. David Malloy, a Nine Lives Cat Cafe volunteer and cat wrangler, tells us what he enjoy most about volunteering at the cafe. The starts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Shop Gina Celeste shows off size-inclusive summer styles

INDIANAPOLIS — “The size on your tag doesn’t determine your swag.”. That’s the catchy slogan for Shop Gina Celeste, a Fishers-based online boutique that carries sizes 2 through 24 in every style they sell. Owner Gina Melvin showed us some of the trendy summer items she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local artist Alfred Eaker unveils new Elvis mural

INDIANAPOLIS — Artist Alfred Eaker joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to create a painting throughout the show. Alfred was commissioned to create a mural; “Elvis: An American Hymn. A Mural Homage To Elvis Presley and Baz Lurhmann” in honor of Elvis’ legacy and the new Baz Lurhmann film.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Learn how to change a bike tire with Nin13Sports!

INDIANAPOLIS — Nathan Wilson, the Creative Director of the non-profit Nine13Sports has partnered with Indy Parks to give bicycle access to kids who may not have it and to foster a love for biking in the local community. Nine13Sports joined Jillian and Ryan to talk about their program offerings...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Zionsville co-op gallery features work of 23 artists

INDIANAPOLIS — Art In Hand, a cooperative art gallery on Main Street in Zionsville, was created in 2000 as a place for artists to collectively sell their works and bounce ideas off one another. More than two decades later, many of the artists have changed but the gallery is...
Fox 59

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Local singer/songwriter opening act for Babyface!

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer and songwriter Damon Karl joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to perform his original song, “Beautiful Girl.” Damon will be the opening act for Babyface who will be performing at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on June 17th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

