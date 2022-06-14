Where Is Sherman? Father’s Day Gifts at Back to Bricks

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Jordan, owner 20 Indy-area Donatos, challenged Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Alhwardt to a blind taste test. Can they name these pizza toppings without seeing them?. Jordan, CEO of the Jordan Hospitality Group, also shared a Father’s Day deal that’s going on all weekend....
INDIANAPOLIS — Unless dad’s a vegetarian, it’s a pretty safe bet he’ll love a box of premium meat for the grill. Moody’s Butcher Shop joined us in the Indy Now backyard to talk about gift options for Father’s Day, from affordable items like seasoning blends to high-end steak or pork packages.
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve driven past one of Rise’n Roll Bakery’s locations, you may have noticed a line out the door. Why?. “It’s the Amish crack,” joked General Manager Nathan Elliott. The family-owned business has created a buzz around Central Indiana for its Amish-style...
INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon John from Silly Safaris joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio along with a couple of furry friends! Abraham Stinkin’ the skunk and Wanda the baby possum are advocates for their species and travel with Silly Safaris to educate others about animals. To book Silly...
INDIANAPOLIS — The HC Tavern + Kitchen joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share their winning dish from Zoobilation. Their Sous Chef Rafael Garcia shares how their winning appetizer is made. Renee Finley a bartender at HC Tavern shares how they create their signature Elmo Cola drink.
INDIANAPOLIS — Erica Carptener, the owner of Fivethirty Home, joins Ryan in the studio today to share what you can expect when shopping at her Zionsville store. The women owned business features several products from other women owned businesses like Jolie Paint, Rifle Paper, Antique Candle Co. and more. This fall will be Fivethirty Home’s ten year anniversary. Keep an eye out on their social media to stay up to date with their celebration events!
INDIANAPOLIS — Father’s Day is the official kickoff of the Sunday barbecue series at Fishers Test Kitchen. The series is a collaboration between Inspo Owner and “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy and Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas Owner Levi Kinney. Guests can build their...
TIPTON, Ind. — We might not be painting pros, but it helps to look the part, right?. Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt took the assignment one step further than necessary, as we tend to do, by transforming themselves into superhero versions of painters. We dropped by...
INDIANAPOLIS — Teresa Reynolds and the Slickstones perform L’Afrique ahead of Lawrence’s Juneteenth Jubilee. You’ll be able to catch Teresa and her band at the free family-friendly event on Saturday, June 18th from 4-9 p.m. To learn about this event and other Lawrence events, visit artsforlawrence.org.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelley Niiyama, the owner of Nine Lives Cat Cafe, stopped by with a couple of adoptable cats from the Misty Eyes Animal Center. David Malloy, a Nine Lives Cat Cafe volunteer and cat wrangler, tells us what he enjoy most about volunteering at the cafe. The starts...
INDIANAPOLIS — “The size on your tag doesn’t determine your swag.”. That’s the catchy slogan for Shop Gina Celeste, a Fishers-based online boutique that carries sizes 2 through 24 in every style they sell. Owner Gina Melvin showed us some of the trendy summer items she...
INDIANAPOLIS — Artist Alfred Eaker joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to create a painting throughout the show. Alfred was commissioned to create a mural; “Elvis: An American Hymn. A Mural Homage To Elvis Presley and Baz Lurhmann” in honor of Elvis’ legacy and the new Baz Lurhmann film.
INDIANAPOLIS — Cedar Creek Winery is Indiana’s only winery, distillery and brewery in one location. Located in Martinsville about 25 minutes south of 465, there’s also a restaurant, boutique, cigar bar — and now a summer concert series to top it all off. Cedar Creek is...
INDIANAPOLIS — Nathan Wilson, the Creative Director of the non-profit Nine13Sports has partnered with Indy Parks to give bicycle access to kids who may not have it and to foster a love for biking in the local community. Nine13Sports joined Jillian and Ryan to talk about their program offerings...
INDIANAPOLIS — Art In Hand, a cooperative art gallery on Main Street in Zionsville, was created in 2000 as a place for artists to collectively sell their works and bounce ideas off one another. More than two decades later, many of the artists have changed but the gallery is...
Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANAPOLIS — Singer and songwriter Damon Karl joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to perform his original song, “Beautiful Girl.” Damon will be the opening act for Babyface who will be performing at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on June 17th.
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Needler from Needler’s Fresh Market challenged Indy Now Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt to a “spice off” ahead of a huge grilling day, Father’s Day. Michael chose Needler’s house-made Kansas City spice rub for his T-bone steak, while Ryan opted for Caribbean jerk.
INDIANAPOLIS — A Heat Advisory has been elevated to an Excessive Heat Warning for virtually all of central Indiana Tuesday, and the city of Indianapolis is encouraging residents to stay cool with a variety of resources. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. After that,...
