Early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries in New York State is coming right up and runs this Saturday, June 18 through June 26. After that, you can vote on June 28 from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm at your local polling location. It is easiest to have your voice heard in state and local elections and by voting, you have the opportunity to influence how public policies are formed and enacted in your town and county, and state.

ELECTIONS ・ 10 HOURS AGO