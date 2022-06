The ongoing crypto crash has managed to wipe out over 50 percent of the value of El Salvador’s Bitcoin hoard. The Nayib Bukele tracker, named after the country's Bitcoin-obsessed president, records each purchase the country announces, its cost basis, total reserves, and average cost basis of those reserves. Bukele has purchased 2,301 Bitcoins at an average cost of $45,908 and a total cost of $105.6 million. Today, with the price of Bitcoin hovering around $22,000, El Salvador’s reserves have shed 51 percent of their value and are worth $51.6 million.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO