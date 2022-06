Food prices are expected to soar this summer with inflation potentially lasting into the middle of next year, according to a report.The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) has predicted prices will rise by 15 per cent in the coming months as people pay more for household staples such as meat, cereal, dairy, fruit and vegetable products.Food items that rely on wheat - such as bread, poultry and pork - could see the most rapid price rises in the summer or autumn, the IGD said.These household staples are likely to be the worst affected because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 HOURS AGO