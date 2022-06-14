ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois named one of the Most Fun States in the U.S.

947wls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn annual study by Wallet Hub ranked all 50 states by how FUN they are, based on the amount of stuff to do....

www.947wls.com

Comments / 2

Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/16/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker is taking some heat from a former Chicago Police Officer who was shot and injured by a man in 1980. A man that would later be convicted of murder and sentenced to almost 100 years in prison, who now is out of prison after being commuted by the Governor, as recommended by the Governor’s appointed Illinois Prison Review Board. Released from prison last week, Kensley Hawkins is among 20 individuals granted clemency by the Governor, who were previously convicted of crimes. Former CPD Officer Robert Mizera said it’s the release of a man who obviously should still be in prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Vermont, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Florida Government
Q985

Grab Your Tube, Kayak, Or Canoe And Enjoy A Movie In Illinois

Summer is (un)officially here. As the weather begins to warm and so does the water, it's time to jump in and get wet. Over the next several days scroll through your friends' accounts on Facebook or Instagram or check their stories on Snapchat and you will probably see someone on or in the water. It is that season now.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Wallet Hub
Du Quoin Evening Call

Miss Illinois is crowned

MARION -- Five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances, and lots of smiles ended at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday evening with the crowning of a new Miss Illinois 2022. Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, will wear the crown and represent Illinois at the Miss America competition in...
MARION, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois Senator resigns, effective immediately

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois Senator has suddenly resigned. State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Maryville, announced her resignation Wednesday, which became effective that morning. Crowe says she has been confirmed by the United States Senate to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. “Since...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Q985

Small Illinois Town Will Get Loud When NKOTB Pops By This Weekend

It's about to get crazy in Illinois this weekend. For real, you'll be able to hear screaming mom's from a mile away and wonder what the heck is happening. It isn't a joke or misrepresentation either, the legendary New Kids On The Block are coming to Illinois for two reasons this weekend.
Central Illinois Proud

Nearly $1.6M coming to Illinois food banks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Human Services has received $1,584,000 in federal funding to support eight food banks across Illinois, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced. The funding comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services, for The Emergency Food Assistance Program,...
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

This rare flower grows almost exclusively in the Illinois River Valley

The banks of the Illinois River are just about the only place in the world you can spot a decurrent false aster growing in its natural habitat. The small, daisy-like white flower is also known as the claspingleaf doll's daisy. Its historical range included much of Illinois and Missouri. But the actions of humans impeded much of its growth potential.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Court battle over Illinois dispensary licenses ends

(WTVO) — More recreational marijuana dispensaries and grow facilities could soon be coming to Illinois. It comes after a months long court battle. The drug first became legal in Illinois in 2020, but only a few dispensaries were given licenses at the very beginning. Fifty-five additional licenses were awarded last year after the state conducted […]
wmay.com

New Illinois law regulates food delivery apps

(The Center Square) – A new law that takes effect next year aims to protect restaurants and their properties from third-party delivery apps. House Bill 3205, or The Fair Food and Retail Delivery Act, was filed by state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, and prohibits third-party delivery companies from posting a menu, registered trademark, or any intellectual property on their website without the restaurant’s consent.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Take precautions against tick bites- residents hear the same warning each year. But that warning helps prevent contracting illnesses like Lyme disease and spotted fever. A thorough tick-check is in the best interest of individuals, children and pets after spending time in areas near wooded areas,...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy