Trade Up? Trade Down? Red Wings’ Trade Options at 2022 Draft

Olkinuora, 31, completed his second season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League in 2021-22, holding a 20-10-2 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 appearances. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound netminder also played in one postseason game as Metallurg Magnitogorsk reached the Gagarin Cup Final, falling to CSKA Moscow in seven games. Olkinuora has spent the last three seasons in the KHL between Admiral Vladivostok and Metallurg Magnitogorsk, accumulating a 50-30-10 mark with a 2.30 goals-against average, 0.927 save percentage and eight shutouts in 97 contests. Prior to arriving in Russia, Olkinuora split three seasons (2016-19) in Finland's top professional league between SaiPa, JYP and Pelicans, owning a 58-31-13 record with a 2.26 goals-against average, 0.916 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 103 appearances. He won a Champions Hockey League title with JYP in 2017-18 and posted a playoff-best 0.946 save percentage for Pelicans the following campaign.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO