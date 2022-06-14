ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Trade Up? Trade Down? Red Wings’ Trade Options at 2022 Draft

By Devin Little
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the most shocking moments on the draft floor have come not from which players are selected in which order, but from which players and picks exchange hands in draft day trades. Some moves are bigger than others, however. For every time we get a move like when goaltender Cory...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for David Pastrnak

The Boston Bruins have a major decision to make with David Pastrnak this offseason. At this juncture, their primary objective is to get the star forward signed to an extension, and that is entirely understandable. However, if he is not open to signing a new contract with the Bruins, they will be forced to move him. They simply cannot lose a player of that caliber for nothing through free agency in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pistons Mock Draft Trade: OKC Wrestles No. 5 From Detroit

No. 5 – Detroit Pistons. Pistons get: Derrick Favors, No. 12, No. 30, 2023 First-Rounder (their own back), 2023 First-Rounder (via Clippers). Oklahoma City owns Detroit’s 2023 pick (top-18 protected) via their deal Alperen Sengun trade with Houston during last year’s draft (the Rockets owned the pick as part of the previous Christian Wood/Isaiah Stewart trade). The Pistons are likely to keep that selection in 2023 due to the protections but it becomes slightly less protected as the years pass before turning into a 2027 second-round if it never conveys.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ 2022 Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely going to have to shed some salary this offseason, as Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), and they have several other players with expiring contracts. Due to this, we could see some of their players made available, and the Chicago Blackhawks would be wise to take advantage of this. Let’s now take a look at three specific Penguins who the Blackhawks should consider targeting during the 2022 offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Farmington Hills, MI
markerzone.com

REPORT: TROTZ TURNED DOWN VERY LUCRATIVE OFFER FROM FLYERS

Thanks, but no thanks. That was apparently Barry Trotz's response to an offer from the Philadelphia Flyers that would have put him among the highest paid coaches in the league, if not THE highest. According to a report from Anthony SanFilippo with Crossing Broad, before deciding on John Tortorella, Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Have Made the Most From 2012 Trade With the Avalanche

As the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche face off in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, it brings to mind one of the most important interactions between the franchises in their history. More than a decade ago, things looked very different for both Colorado and Tampa Bay, as neither team was objectively terrible (that would come in 2012-13), but they were both outside the playoffs and looking to make some changes at the 2012 trade deadline.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

3 best candidates to be Dylan Larkin’s, Red Wings new head coach

The Detroit Red Wings made the move many expected when it was announced that head coach Jeff Blashill would not return for the 2022-23 season. Blashill had been behind the Red Wings bench for seven years prior to the announcement but had seen little in the way of success. Now, Detroit seeks the perfect bench […] The post 3 best candidates to be Dylan Larkin’s, Red Wings new head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Alex Debrincat
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Is Nylander For Gibson a Good Deal?

On one of our recent posts about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ moves in the offseason, reader SR made the following comment: “Nylander for Gibson as starters makes sense!”. We’re not at all sure this is a deal that brewing. Nor is this necessarily a deal we’re advocating. However, it got us wondering if a deal like that might make sense for both teams? Here’s how it might shake out for both teams and both players.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Canadiens Storylines to Pay Attention to in 2022 Offseason

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final is about to begin, as the Colorado Avalanche look to stop the Tampa Bay Lightning’s streak at two Cups in a row. The Montreal Canadiens, like 30 other teams, can only watch as they spend the summer working on general manager (GM) Kent Hughes’ rebuilding plan. After the Habs’ worst season statistically in their 113-year history, he has his work cut out for him.
TAMPA, FL
The Detroit Free Press

ESPN tabs Detroit Tigers as sellers; Robbie Grossman, Michael Fulmer among trade chips

Last July, Al Avila declared the Detroit Tigers were "not rebuilding anymore," and the 2021 MLB trade Deadline passed with just one move — a trade of left-hander Daniel Norris to Milwaukee for pitching prospect Reese Olson — from the general manager and his front office, facing "no pressure" to sell off assets. However, as Avila's remarks near their one-year anniversary...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Trading for Golden Knights’ Dadonov Could Be a Win-Win

There are a ton of options out there for the Philadelphia Flyers’ to upgrade their forward group this offseason. Not every player is going to want to sign with the Flyers, and they aren’t going to take a stab at everyone either. This may narrow the choices, but general manager Chuck Fletcher could benefit from a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings Trade Options#The New Jersey Devils#The Detroit Red Wings#The Dallas Stars#The Red Wings
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Offseason Decisions Dependent on Bergeron’s Decision

After the Boston Bruins were eliminated in seven games by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 14, it was well known that the Black and Gold were going to face several offseason questions. Since that fateful Saturday afternoon, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has offered more questions than he has answers.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rangers see both Kaapo Kakko and Vitali Kravtsov on team next season

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury conducted his end of year meeting with the media on Wednesday. Several topics were covered, but the highlight of the call was addressing pending restricted free agent Kaapo Kakko. Right away, Drury wanted to put the bed all the drama surrounding the Game 6 scratch in the ECF by supporting Gerard Gallant’s decision.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

The Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Vegas in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Thursday that the Club has traded defenseman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights in return for forward Evgenii Dadonov. "First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented to the...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to one-year contract

Olkinuora, 31, completed his second season with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League in 2021-22, holding a 20-10-2 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and three shutouts in 36 appearances. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound netminder also played in one postseason game as Metallurg Magnitogorsk reached the Gagarin Cup Final, falling to CSKA Moscow in seven games. Olkinuora has spent the last three seasons in the KHL between Admiral Vladivostok and Metallurg Magnitogorsk, accumulating a 50-30-10 mark with a 2.30 goals-against average, 0.927 save percentage and eight shutouts in 97 contests. Prior to arriving in Russia, Olkinuora split three seasons (2016-19) in Finland's top professional league between SaiPa, JYP and Pelicans, owning a 58-31-13 record with a 2.26 goals-against average, 0.916 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 103 appearances. He won a Champions Hockey League title with JYP in 2017-18 and posted a playoff-best 0.946 save percentage for Pelicans the following campaign.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
ClutchPoints

Golden Knights acquire star defenseman Shea Weber in trade with Canadiens

The Las Vegas Golden Knights had a disappointing season in 2021-22, missing out on the playoffs for the first time in their short franchise history. After firing Peter DeBoer and replacing him with Bruce Cassidy, the Knights have made another significant move, acquiring veteran defenseman Shea Weber in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in […] The post Golden Knights acquire star defenseman Shea Weber in trade with Canadiens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ruslan Gazizov – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: London Knights (#89) NHL Central Scouting: 149th (NA Skaters) As an organization, the London Knights have produced a ton of NHL talent and they’re at it again. Ruslan Gazizov is small, but with some incredible offensive upside. The 18-year-old Russian was selected by the Knights in 12th overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, a year after he was taken 245th overall by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the 2020 USHL Entry Draft.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Pavel Buchnevich

The St. Louis Blues’ 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blue line out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus goals. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

10 Most Intriguing Unrestricted Free Agents this Summer

With the offseason nearly upon us, teams will spend the summer looking for ways to make their organization better. One of the best ways of instantly bolstering any roster is through free agency. In 2022, some of the biggest names in the NHL will be unrestricted free agents (UFAs). At various ages, they each have their own situation, their own contract expectation, and their own idea of where they want to play. Let’s explore the 10 of the most interesting UFAs this summer.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy