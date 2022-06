Now they always say congratulations … because Post Malone just became a dad and got engaged, Page Six can confirm. The “Rockstar” rapper, 26, announced the major life milestones on “The Howard Stern Show” Monday while promoting his upcoming Twelve Carat Tour. “[At] 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl,” Post said on the SiriusXM show before Howard Stern interrupted, “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?” “No, that’s my daughter,” the “Circles” singer replied. Stern, 68, pointed out that Post had kept the information “quiet,” to which he responded in jest,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO