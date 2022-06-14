spt 6-9 sinton bb (10).jpg

When Jaquae Stewart squeezed a popup tightly in his glove halfway between first and second base at Whataburger Field, the Sinton Pirates celebrated checking off one of their primary goals with a quick dip in the pool. Stewart’s catch of a pop fly finished off a 3-1 victory for the...
The Odem Lady Owls earned several honors on the 29-3A all-district softball team. Leading the way were seniors Arabella Garza and Nicole Ortiz. Garza was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year and Ortiz was named the Utility Player of the Year. First team honors went to Mia...
The Odem Owls landed several players on the recently announced 29-3A all-district baseball team. Senior Marcus Martinez paced the elite team after being named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player. Earning spots on the first team for Odem were seniors Kyle Castaneda (unanimous) as pitcher and Marco Gonzales (outfield)...
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Coastal Conservation Association's STAR Tournament has its first big winner... and the fish was caught in our area!. Marco Rocha of Austin is the first certified winner of the 2022 Texas Ford Dealer's RED-Tagged Redfish Division. Rocha caught the tagged fish near the Lydia Ann Lighthouse in Aransas Pass on Saturday, June 4.
Rev. Gary D. Brown Sr. was born on July 19, 1957 in Aransas Pass, Texas to Phillip and Ernestine Brown. Gary attended and graduated in 1976 from Aransas Pass High School where he excelled in football and track. Upon his high school graduation, Gary attended Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas.
Watching The Laramie Project, a production of the Port Aransas Community Theatre in recognition of PRIDE month, the sobering thought that “Hate is alive and well in the U.S.” kept streaming through my mind. (And kudos to PACT for presenting it!) I thought of Uvalde where, at this point, we don’t know what the motivation was, but only someone filled […]
Jerry Luis Garcia “Homie,” age 64 of Beeville passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born June 20, 1957, in Sinton, Tx to the late Domingo Garcia and Ofelia Flores. He is survived by his wife, Anita Salazar Garcia; sons, Jamie Garcia of Houston, Jerry D Garcia “JD” of Beeville, and Rosendo R Garcia (Jennifer) of Beeville; sister, Estolia (Toya) Garcia of Victoria.
Albert Flores Ortiz, 74 years of age of Mathis, Texas passed peacefully on June 9, 2022. On August 28, 1974, Albert married the late Dora Olivo Ortiz. Their life was filled with joy, love, and unity for their family. Mr. Ortiz was born on June 6, 1948, in Corpus Christ...
Lance Dodson Montgomery, 74, from Sinton Texas passed away suddenly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adele and Ballard Montgomery, and sister, Maris Coggin. Lance is survived by his twin sisters, Annell Edwards, and Mardell Schaible (Dan), nephews Murry Coggin, Taylor Edwards (Julie),...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer is here and so is the extreme heat. If you are looking for a way to help beat that South Texas heat and a way to save, Hurricane Alley is offering special pricing for parkgoers to kick-off the summer season. If you get to...
What’s the deal with the gate at the entrance to the stacking lanes at the ferry landings? It seems like it’s always up, never down. But the gate is just one component of the scene at Avenue A and Cut-off Road, where traffic problems are common for motorists trying to get into the stacking lanes to leave Port Aransas during […]
Trinidad Jose “T.J.” Garcia, age 46, of Karnes City passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was born to Jose Garcia and Rosalinda Molina on July 16, 1975 in Corpus Christi, Tx. T.J. was a loving husband and father. He was a faithful member of St. Cornelius...
Jackie Jay Davis, 91, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home in Beeville, Texas. Mr. Davis was born September 25, 1930 in Gillett, Texas to Perry Ellis Davis and Beulah May (Cavasor) Davis. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy and was owner and operator of a used auto parts store. He enjoyed racing horses.
Darrel Pensyl, 51 of Portland, TX was called upon by the Lord on June 6, 2022 in Pasadena, TX. A memorial service will be held at Winstead Funeral home at 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland, TX 78374 on June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Repast immediately following service at Masonic Lodge at 124 6th Ave and Commerce St. in Portland, TX.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Mary Carroll High School is slated to welcome students in the fall, but the fate of the old campus remains undecided. Joel Garcia is the artist behind the mosaics at the old high school that were created two decades ago. His granddaughter is working to make sure his artwork is saved.
Mary Lou Aiken (Gutierrez) age 77, was born February 17, 1945, formerly of Beeville, Texas and passed away June 7, 2022. Mary Lou was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away. She was the daughter of Edward and Mercedes Gutierrez, who have both preceded in death. Mary Lou...
Hurricane season officially began June 1 so once again the Coastal Bend is on high alert. Recently the Portland Chamber of Commerce held a disaster preparedness breakfast to make sure local residents are ready should another big hurricane hit close to home. Pets. City of Portland Special Services Corporal Jacob...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite teacher salaries starting at $52,000 per year in the Coastal Bend, many teachers are retiring early because of security concerns according to a survey conducted by the American Federation of Teachers. The survey of more than 5,000 Texas educators showed that as much as...
Genifer Rucker, president – Christus Spohn Beeville will be leaving Bee County soon to run Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. We are very sad that we will be losing such a tremendous community leader, but we are so proud of her accomplishments and the faith and confidence that the Christus Health System has in Mrs. Rucker.
SINTON, Texas — A portion of East Sinton St. is currently closed in Sinton after a person was hit by a car. HALO-flight responded to the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital, officials with the Sinton Police Department said. There is no word on the condition of the person hit.
