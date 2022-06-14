ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Scientists developing shorter corn stalks to resist high winds

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Bayer Crop Science is developing a new corn hybrid that could be more wind resistant. The hybrid was developed to grow to be about one-third shorter than today's...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Ames asking residents to conserve energy as temperatures rise

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Municipal Electric System is asking residents to dial back their energy consumption during peak hours — 2 to 7 p.m. If the city can avoid running their generators to the max, they won't need to buy a new one. "If we avoid hitting...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

How rising interest rates could affect Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the announcement from the federal reserve that interest rates are set to climb almost 1%, financial experts share this is could be our ticket to stabilize the economy. Higher interest rates typically mean less consumer spending. "The overall objective here is to roll back...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fareway to hold ribbon cutting for new meat market in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway is hosting a ribbon-cutting for a new store in Beaverdale today. The Fareway Meat Market is at the corner of Beaver Avenue and Urbandale. Some residents have objected the store, saying it will increase traffic in the area. Fareway made a number of design...
KCCI.com

Mr. Bones reminds Iowa community to stay hydrated in dangerous heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the heat index in Iowa remains high, hydration is essential. A skeleton named Mr. Bones reminds the public of that truth. Propped up against a bench on the Clive Greenbelt Trail on Tuesday, Mr. Bones sat with a sign and a cooler full of water for anyone to take.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'Desperate need': Iowa faces critical blood shortage

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a desperate need for blood in Iowa. According to LifeServe, the blood supply for the state would only last one day. Typically, the supply lasts from three to five days. Blood organizations are taking steps to reduce the problem. On Thursday, LifeServe...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Flooding closes popular metro bike trails

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The heavy rain that fell in the northern parts of Iowa earlier this week is making its way to Johnston, which will cause trails to flood. The following trails are closed as water levels are expected to rise:. Johnston Drive through the Merle Hay Road bridge...
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight rain floods trails, parks in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Overnight rains flooded places like the trail in Gilbert, where residents used to be able to walk. The rains washed out some roadways and turned people's yards into ponds. Watch the above video as KCCI's Amanda Rooker reports on the flooding impacts in Story County.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Some Boone voters back petition to stop proposed $10M wellness center

BOONE, Iowa — A proposed rec center in Boone is still on the table after a$10 million bond referendum failed in March. City leaders are looking for new ways to pay for a downtown wellness center. The proposed center would be at the intersection of Story and Seventh streets.
BOONE, IA
KCCI.com

Ames prevents widespread flooding from rivers' high water levels

AMES, Iowa — Ames city crews focused on protection efforts on Wednesday, when the Skunk River and Ioway Creek rose higher than they have in years. The Iowa Creek flows alongside Brookside Park, where city crews zip-tied trash cans and picnic tables. The efforts were made early on Wednesday, prior to a late afternoon update which assured city leaders that the flooding wouldn't be as bad as expected.
AMES, IA
KBOE Radio

IOWA MANUFACTURING EXEC URGING CONGRESS TO PASS INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BUDGET

The senior director of international development for a manufacturing company based in Pella is in Washington, D.C. this week, urging members of congress to fully fund the U.S. international affairs budget. Daryl Bouwkamp has worked at Vermeer for 30 years. He says having diplomatic and humanitarian missions around the globe...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second O-W-I. Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of O-W-I. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second offense O-W-I. The Civil Service Commission fired him and he appealed -- saying there were not sufficient facts to support the decision and that it was arbitrary because it did not consider mitigating factors. The Court of Appeals ruled Mensen’s conduct was detrimental to the public interest -- as the loss of his driver’s license limited his ability to do his job.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Open For Business: Destination Grille

The menu has American classics and also a few surprises in store. Get a look at what’s on the menu at Destination Grille in Grimes. Open For Business sponsored by Lincoln Savings Bank. For more information about Destination Grille, visit their website here. Do you have a new shop...
GRIMES, IA

