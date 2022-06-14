ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Theresa May, Sadiq Khan and Michael Gove pay tribute to 72 victims who died in Grenfell Tower fire at Westminster Abbey service five years after the tragedy

By Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The names of the 72 men, women and children who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire have been read out at a memorial service to mark five years since the devastating blaze.

Multi-faith leaders read out the names of the victims of the tragedy, during a service at Westminster Abbey to remember those who perished in the tower block fire on June 14 2017.

The service was attended by MPs including Theresa May, who was prime minister at the time. After each group of names was read out, the congregation said in unison 'Forever in our hearts' – the phrase emblazoned across the top of the covered-up tower in north Kensington - as Mrs May and others bowed their heads in prayer.

After the service the abbey's bells rang out 72 times and white roses were laid at the entrance of the church just off Parliament Square.

The accidental fire five years ago - the worst in Britain for more than a generation - was accelerated by deadly combustible cladding and many of those who died had been told to stay in their flats. 72 people were killed in the tragedy - but more are feared to have perished but were never identified.

And today with tears streaming down their faces, mourners dressed in green and clutching photographs of their loved ones as well as white roses, the fifth anniversary was marked. There are a number of other events planned for today, including outside the shell of Grenfell.

Today congregation stood as the Westminster Abbey special service choir sang Psalm 102:1: 'Hear my prayer, O Lord, and let my crying come unto thee.'

Mrs May, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Housing Secretary Michael Gove, former building safety and fire minister Stephen Greenhalgh, and shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy sat to the side of the pulpit. Journalist Jon Snow sat in the front row and also spoke to the congregation.

The names of the 72 men, women and children who lost their lives in the worst fire in a generation were also read out. Multi-faith leaders said the names of the victims of the tragedy, during a service at Westminster Abbey to remember those who perished in the tower block fire on June 14 2017.

After each group of names was read out, the congregation said in unison 'Forever in our hearts' - the phrase emblazoned across the top of the covered-up tower in north Kensington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q84Wb_0gAEGVAo00
Theresa May and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove lower their heads in prayer at a memorial service to mark five years since the devastating blaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StI2Z_0gAEGVAo00
People place white roses in memory of the 72 victims of the disaster as the bells of Westminster Abbey tolled 72 times
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jh50x_0gAEGVAo00
 Theresa May and community volunteer Claire Walker speak before the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Z5Y0_0gAEGVAo00
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives for a Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K20dS_0gAEGVAo00
Marlene Anderson, the daughter of victim Raymond Bernard speaks to mourners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3wzL_0gAEGVAo00
A person walks past the Grenfell Tower Memorial Wall below the shell of the tower today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVFyA_0gAEGVAo00
Grenfell Tower went up in flames in the early hours of June 14, 2017 and became the worst fire in a generation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhNXi_0gAEGVAo00
Campaigners continue to question why nobody has ever been prosecuted in relation to the blaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2iCe_0gAEGVAo00

Opening the service, the very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, said the loss and anguish 'are still vivid and sharp' as the congregation gathered 'in sorrow and in pain'.

He said: 'Here we renew our commitment to remember those we have lost.

'We gather as those who look for justice and a renewed commitment to securing safety in our homes, safety in times of fire.

'Grateful for the support of the communities and individuals that have sustained the bereaved and the survivors over the last five years, we meet in faith and hope looking to a better, safer, surer future.'

It came as politicians paid tribute on social media, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeting: 'Today marks five years since the Grenfell Tower fire took the lives of 72 people.

'My thoughts are with the survivors, those who lost loved ones and the wider community.'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer posted: 'Five years on from the Grenfell tower fire we remember the 72 people killed.

'The Grenfell community are courageous in their pursuit of justice and change.

'We stand with them. To honour the memories of those lost we must prevent such a tragedy happening again.

Mr Khan tweeted: 'Along with all Londoners I stand with the Grenfell community, today on the fifth anniversary of that terrible tragedy, and always.

'Together, we will get the answers, justice and change that we need to protect communities in London and across the rest of our country.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EFNq_0gAEGVAo00
The Dean of Westminster David Hoyle addresses the congregation on the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAxfP_0gAEGVAo00
People arrive for a Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ADzO_0gAEGVAo00
Some in the congregation broke down as they held white roses remembering the dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QB6Up_0gAEGVAo00
Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick (centre) at the Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vesiJ_0gAEGVAo00
A community choir in green performs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKVrZ_0gAEGVAo00
A tree is decorated, near to the remains of the Grenfell Tower

It is one of several events at which Grenfell survivors, the bereaved and the community will gather on Tuesday, five years on from the deadliest domestic blaze since the Second World War.

At 2pm a 72-second silence will be observed at Westfield shopping centre, after which the names of the 72 victims will be read out over the public address system.

Later in the afternoon, cording around the tower in north Kensington will be removed so survivors, the bereaved and community groups can gather at its base for a multifaith service and lay flowers and wreaths.

Natasha Elcock, chairwoman of campaign group Grenfell United, said: 'This week will be a difficult week for everyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

'For many of us the events five years ago are still so raw in our minds and our losses remain heavy in our hearts.'

In the evening, firefighters from across the country will form a guard of honour as members of the community take part in a silent walk starting from the base of the tower.

Pete Wolfenden, a firefighter who responded to the blaze, said: 'It's been five years since the Grenfell Tower fire and the thoughts and wishes go out from all London firefighters and fire control staff personnel to the survivors and friends and family of those who lost their lives in this appalling incident, the worst domestic blaze in living memory.

'We also remember the brave and courageous members of all the emergency services who attended on the night and subsequent days, some of whom still suffer ill-health and bear the mental scars of attending that traumatic incident.'

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: 'Firefighters and the Grenfell community have a bond that was forged in tragedy, and the Fire Brigades Union stands in solidarity with all bereaved, survivors and residents.

'Today, on the fifth anniversary of the fire, it is a time for reflection, and to remember all those who lost their lives, and the loved ones they left behind. Their legacy lives on in the fight for justice.

'The community have faced constant denials from those responsible for Grenfell being covered in cladding as flammable as petrol.

'They have faced a wait for criminal charges that continues to this day. They inspire us all with their relentless fight for justice and we continue to stand in solidarity with them every step of the way.'

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said he has found the strength and dignity of the Grenfell community 'humbling and inspiring'.

He added: 'I give my commitment that we will continue to listen and make changes to our service and work to drive improvements in the built environment to ensure such a tragedy can never happen again.'

A spokeswoman for campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell said: 'Today we stand with the Grenfell bereaved, survivors and community. Forever in our hearts.

'The Grenfell Tower fire has become a symbol of the social inequality and injustice that exists in our country.

'Seventy-two people lost their lives, many people lost their homes, possessions, families and loved ones.

'The first duty of any government is to protect the lives of its citizens. From the right to life and including the duty to provide adequate housing, these duties are enshrined in law and are where the Government has and continues to fail.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Matt Wrack
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Theresa May
Person
Michael Gove
Daily Mail

Third Abedi brother whose DNA was found in car used to store explosives before 22 were killed in Manchester terror bombing faces trial for refusing to give evidence to public inquiry

The eldest brother of the Manchester Arena bomber will face trial after he fled the UK to avoid answering questions at the public inquiry into the terror attack, a court heard today. Ismail Abedi, 28, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, had refused to co-operate with the inquiry into the terror...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenfell Tower Fire#Westminster Abbey#Uk
Daily Mail

How woke Whitehall 'blob' is killing Brexit: 'Defeatist' officials are thwarting efforts to cash in on opportunities from the EU vote, report finds

Boris Johnson is failing to reap the full benefits of Brexit because the country’s ruling elites are being crippled by a woke dogma, a powerful new report has concluded. Experts at the Centre for Brexit Policy argue the nation is being held back by the ‘defeatist mindset’ of civil servants, who are abandoning their impartiality to thwart the Government’s ambition.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

My conman lover, the FBI and a 3,000-mile dash for justice: By the time Chrissy Handy realised her son’s father had duped her out of her life savings, he had fled the country

In June 2003, I met Alexander Marc Alphonsus Nathaniel d’Ariken de Rothschild-Hatton. He claimed he was a financier and the illegitimate son of multimillionaire banker Edmond de Rothschild. The lies he told me seem preposterous now (including but not limited to the fact that he’d attended Oxford University by the age of 15 and had degrees in both engineering and economics but couldn’t describe his current position as it involved the Official Secrets Act).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Prospective tenants are sending landlords 'smiley' photos or sob stories about their pets in a bid to secure a home as competition for rental properties sparks ferocious bidding wars

Prospective tenants are resorting to desperate measures and sob stories in a bid to secure elusive tenancies. Rents have rocketed by up to 14 per cent in the last year as people flood back to the cities following the end of pandemic restrictions. Boris Johnson last week announced that low-paid...
BORIS JOHNSON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon reveals she is taking hormone replacement therapy to combat the effects of the menopause

Nicola Sturgeon is taking hormone replacement therapy to combat the effects of the menopause – which included being full of rage, she has revealed. In one of her most candid interviews, the First Minister of Scotland said she had been taking HRT for four months after feeling increased levels of ‘anxiety, weakness and vulnerability’.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

End of the line: Plans for ALL rail ticket offices are to close as sales go online despite fears 3million over-65s who don't have internet access

All ticket offices on Britain's railways are set to close as the rail industry looks to move its ticketing operations exclusively online. The industry has drawn up plans to phase out paper tickets and either shut down or 'repurpose' hundreds of ticket offices across England in a move expected to save up to £500million a year.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

419K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy