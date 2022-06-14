ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barrio Bread owner wins James Beard award

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
A Tucson chef has won a James Beard Foundation 2022 Restaurant and Chef Award.

Don Guerra of Barrio Bread won the Outstanding Baker title.

“All of my creations are rooted in my passion for producing superior baked goods that tell the story of Tucson,” Guerra said in a statement. “I am humbled to have been selected as the winner of the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Baker award. This award exemplifies the unwavering support I’ve received from so many people, including my family and those in the community – the patrons, the farmers, my staff, and the restaurants that serve Barrio Bread’s products.”

He was one of three local chefs who made the semifinal round. Guerra was the lone Tucsonan to advance.

Guarra's award was announced in a ceremony in Chicago Monday, June 13.

Barrio Bread is located at 18 S. Eastbourne Ave.

“We are thrilled that Don, who is most deserving of this award, has won,” Felipe Garcia, Visit Tucson’s President & CEO, said in a statement. “Don’s devotion to his craft is integral to Tucson’s thriving culinary scene, and a significant part of why Tucson was named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in 2015.”

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 2

