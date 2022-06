Linda Sarhan was a stay-at-home homeschooling mom for over 10 years. Summers can really heat up in Lexington, Kentucky. As the sun beats down on the city, residents often look for ways to cool off and beat the scorching heat. What better way to do so than to take a swim. Luckily, Lexington, Kentucky is in no short supply when it comes to pools open to the public. On top of that, there are several private pools across the city to buy a membership to, as well. Here are some of your options for public and private pools as well as where you can find swimming lessons or teams to join.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO