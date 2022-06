What sits on almost 30 beautiful acres, has not one but TWO fish-stocked ponds, and an amazing home on top of a hill with a gorgeous view of the Upper Susquehanna River Valley? A property that is close to Oneonta and just outside of Otego that seems almost too good to be true and just came up for sale from Benson Agency Real Estate.

OTEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO