4 killed, 6 injured after 3 crashes Monday around Denver metro

The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the five occupants killed Monday in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 25. The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes near mile marker 243 just south of Colo. 66 in Mead. About 1:30 p.m., a semi-truck rear-ended a Ford Edge...
According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. All lanes were reopened later that night.
Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate.
Aurora Police officials say Denver police officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash. Two officers were hurt, and a total of six people were taken to the hospital; the two officers sustained minor injuries; one person is critically injured with what officials believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
APD officials say they believe the chase was related to a shooting near the Bass Pro Shops in northeast Denver. The chase started near 46th Avenue and Tower Road, officials say.
Further information about the crash is unclear.
#APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax.
ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED.
Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022
One of the most common pitfalls when it comes to mountain hiking played out as expected on Saturday in Colorado, when a hiker opted to turn off a standard fourteener route to pursue what he believed to be a shortcut. Two hikers started a climb from the Missouri Gulch Trailhead...
A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his 17-year-old female coworker after she rejected his advances. Who is the Colorado Man Charged with Murdering His Coworker?. The man arrested for the grisly murder has been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Johnson of Colorado Springs. Johnson was...
It's Summer and that means it's time for Independence Day celebrations! Many Americans honor this historical day with parades, fireworks, BBQs, and of course some red, white, and blue. We've gathered all of the local 4th of July events in one place for you to maximize your family fun over...
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County Commissioner wants to look into taking over a Denver park located in Douglas County. Daniels Park is a place of beauty. It includes an area set aside for use by indigenous people. It’s home to many bison.
Commissioner George Teal told a study session of county commissioners, “I’d like to request an executive session specifically for the purposes of receiving legal advice on proceeding with taking action to bring Daniels Park into Douglas County ownership.”
The battle over the park stems from Denver passing a law forbidding concealed weapons in its parks. The...
Police working the Stanley Cup Final say they have been planning for this moment for months. And now that the games are here, authorities are asking the public to follow instructions as they try to keep everything secure.
GILLETTE, Wyo.— A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of five Gillette residents who died in a multi-car collision in Colorado Monday afternoon. Gillette residents Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were among those killed when the vehicle they were traveling in, a 2015 Ford Edge, was struck from behind by a 1999 Kenworth on Interstate 25 on June 13, a friend of the family confirmed on Tuesday.
Sheridan Parkway between 167th Avenue and Alcott Way will be closed for two days beginning Wednesday. Erie officials state in a news release that the closure is needed to complete construction work associated with a residential construction site east of Sheridan Boulevard just south of Colo. 7 in Broomfield. Traffic...
A woman was found dead in a car in Loveland. Police were called to a parking lot on the 2300 block of West Eisenhower Boulevard Sunday night. There, officers found a 50-year-old woman unresponsive, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police don’t suspect her death was suspicious but are still investigating. The coroner will determine her exact cause of death. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/. Police investigate woman found dead in vehicle in Loveland.
