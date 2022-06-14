ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

School bus drivers wanted: District holds job fair in Osceola County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Osceola County school bus (WFTV.com News Staff)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Osceola County hopes a hiring fair will help fill some serious gaps caused by a shortage of bus drivers.

Ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, the district is hosting the event on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will take place at its Transportation Services headquarters in Kissimmee, located at:

  • 401 Simpson Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744

The June 14 job fair comes on the heels of the district raising the hourly rate for full time drivers to $16.50.

Osceola County to host job fair to hire dozens of school bus drivers, attendants

Applicants do not need their high school diploma or GED. If a candidate fits the criteria to be a driver or bus attendant, the Transportation Services Department will waive the requirement, the district said.

The event is sponsored by Addition Financial Credit Union.

See the map below for event location:

For more information about transportation-related job opportunities with School District of Osceola County, click here.

