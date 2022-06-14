School bus drivers wanted: District holds job fair in Osceola County

Osceola County school bus (WFTV.com News Staff)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Osceola County hopes a hiring fair will help fill some serious gaps caused by a shortage of bus drivers.

Ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, the district is hosting the event on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will take place at its Transportation Services headquarters in Kissimmee, located at:

401 Simpson Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744

The June 14 job fair comes on the heels of the district raising the hourly rate for full time drivers to $16.50.

Applicants do not need their high school diploma or GED. If a candidate fits the criteria to be a driver or bus attendant, the Transportation Services Department will waive the requirement, the district said.

The event is sponsored by Addition Financial Credit Union.

For more information about transportation-related job opportunities with School District of Osceola County, click here.

