TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a 15-year-old was sent to the hospital after he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at the Savanna Landing apartments. Captain Jerrod Hart says a group of people pulled up in a car around 2:15 a.m. early Tuesday morning, started shooting at another group of people standing in a breezeway, and then drove off.

2 DAYS AGO