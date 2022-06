A Storm Lake man has been arrested on an assault charge. The Storm Lake Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Lakeshore Drive around 11:50 Monday night. A female alleged that she had been assaulted by a man, identified as 18-year-old Trenton O'Brien of Storm Lake. The female claimed that O'Brien had struck and choked her. Witnesses reportedly separated O'Brien, who then fled the area. The female was transported by ambulance to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of bodily injuries.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO