Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley and FSU alum Chase Seiffert is preparing for his first Major, this week’s U.S. Open outside Boston. Chase just missed out on getting his PGA Tour Card last year, and made a calculated gamble of playing a more limited PGA schedule as opposed to week to week on the Korn Ferry Tour. And to some extent, that’s paid off for him, with him making the cut in 8 different events, and hauling in over $300,000. That includes last week at the Canadian Open where he tied for 28th, shooting four under and winning more than 55 thousand! So he takes some momentum with him to Brookline, and as he told me Monday night, his body is fresh and set for this week’s stress!

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO