ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start right now, but we may get a few more widely scattered small and brief downpours to develop near the coast by late morning or lunchtime. You could once again reach for the umbrella in case you happen upon...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat and humidity will be on the increase this week in the panhandle. We will see a decent chance of some seabreeze storms Tuesday and Wednesday so that might cool you off. Other than that the temperatures will remain high w/temps in the upper 80s at the coast and mid 90s inland. When you factor in the humidity it will feel like 105+. Winds will be W/SW at 5-15 mph. As a result a Heat Advisory is in effect. The forecast will be hot and mostly dry Thursday and through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s inland to near 80 at the coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means! We’re traveling back in time. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos of Bay County’s history share with viewers. Find out what “blast from the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wear it Wednesday styled by The Little Mustard Seed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured many boho-styled outfits with natural fabrics. The Little Mustard Seed joined Sam and Jessica in studio to talk about the viewer-voted winning looks and all the store has to offer. Both Sam and Jessica were styled in pastel-colored...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

ECBC organizers getting set to host 20th Billfish Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 2022 Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is set for new week at the Baytowne Marina and the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort! The folks there now heading into the 20th edition of the E-C-B-C, and it appears year 20 may be the biggest ever!. “We’ve...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

A new flooding solution is coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years. Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wedding workouts for a Summer Shape-Up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wedding season is upon us, and many brides and grooms may be looking for a Shape-Up. Coach JT, a personal development coach, brought tips and workouts to the NewsChannel 7 Today team. Coach JT said that you can be wedding-ready with proper nutrition, cardio,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Picking up paintbrushes and markers in this week’s Summertime Learning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Painting wands is just one of the crafts kids are enjoying at this camp. “Each week has a theme,” Jessica Irber, a camp counselor, said. “This week is magic and make-believe. There’s a tie-dye week, there’s a Disney week, there’s outer space and some other ones coming up this summer too.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdt
WJHG-TV

Inflation impacting seniors in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inflation is impacting Americans’ wallets. Seniors who are living on a fixed income said they are trying to find ways to save. “I was hoping that in our ages we would not have to have these severe issues that we are running into,” Frank Reybrock, a Bay County resident said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sea turtle released after clean bill of health

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered on the shores of Inlet Beach Wednesday morning for a heartwarming event. As they waited with excitement and anticipation, the guest of honor finally arrived. The 170-plus pound sea turtle was released after being caught by a fisherman on Sunday. The Gulf...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wedding ring bling on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday’s ‘Wedding Week’ segment, the NewsChannel 7 Today team brought in the diamond expert to discuss rings. Rebecca Steverson with David Scott Fine Jewelry brought in the most trending wedding jewelry. Rings of all shapes, sizes, metals, and more to fit any bride.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wedding Cake Designs with the Cook Girls' Bakery

Local leaders are coming together to transform a Bay County school into an accessible learning hub for more than just its students. Bay County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Active Shooter Incident Management training. Updated: 8 hours ago. Following the Parkland school shooting, and now the Uvalde, Texas school shooting,...
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHG-TV

Destination PC gets ready for a fun filled summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination PC launched a “Why Locals Love PC” campaign back on May 23rd. The campaign asked five locals why they loved the area and their top 10 favorite things to do in the city. “Our people are our best destination ambassadors,” Jennifer Vigil,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD holds annual tactical movements and building clearing training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is making sure its officers are ready for situations they’ll hopefully never face. Wednesday, they held their annual tactical movements and building clearing training at Jinks Middle School. Police Chief Mark Smith said they incorporated their crisis negotiation team...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Chase Seiffert set for his major tournament debut

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley and FSU alum Chase Seiffert is preparing for his first Major, this week’s U.S. Open outside Boston. Chase just missed out on getting his PGA Tour Card last year, and made a calculated gamble of playing a more limited PGA schedule as opposed to week to week on the Korn Ferry Tour. And to some extent, that’s paid off for him, with him making the cut in 8 different events, and hauling in over $300,000. That includes last week at the Canadian Open where he tied for 28th, shooting four under and winning more than 55 thousand! So he takes some momentum with him to Brookline, and as he told me Monday night, his body is fresh and set for this week’s stress!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Small dogs take over at Dogs and Drinks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is calling all small dogs to take over their park. Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all dogs under 30 pounds are welcome. “That way they can all play comfortably,” Dagny Johnston, owner of Dogs and Drinks, said. “And we just love small dogs.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Home Revitalization Program

Local leaders are coming together to transform a Bay County school into an accessible learning hub for more than just its students. Bay County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Active Shooter Incident Management training. Updated: 48 minutes ago. Following the Parkland school shooting, and now the Uvalde, Texas school shooting,...
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy