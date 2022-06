SOMERSET, Ky. — Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital recently announced that Tanya Nelson-Hackney, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CPPS has been named Chief Nursing Officer. “We are thrilled to have Tanya as our new CNO at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital,” said Robert Parker, CEO. “Tanya is a veteran to LCRH with almost twelve years of knowledge of our hospital and community. She is a very experienced leader and is highly committed to quality healthcare and patient safety. Tanya will play a very important role in further advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

SOMERSET, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO