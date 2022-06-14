ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

By KATE DAVISON
WUHF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the...

foxrochester.com

Daily Voice

Big Pool? What Pool? Suspect With Questionable Living Situation, Man Wanted In Maryland

Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects. The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia.
BIG POOL, MD
MyChesCo

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in Murder of Federal Witness and Two Others

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, age 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the June 25, 2016, murders of three individuals in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of whom was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators. The guilty plea was before United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner. Adgebesan faces a possible life sentence.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Natural Resources Officer Saves Fawn That Lost Its Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities. Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.  When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities. Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.
ELDERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Child At Center Of Virginia Amber Alert Found Safe, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday. In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.” Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her. It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland. #Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Large Sinkhole Closes Lanes On I-270 In Montgomery County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole has closed multiple southbound lanes of I-270 Wednesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland State Police said. The sinkhole is in the right lane of I-270 south before Exit 9. The State Highway Administration has closed the two right lanes and said to expect major delays. The sinkhole was caused by a broken six-foot drainage pipe, police said, and the SHA is working to get contractors out to repair the damage. Officials said the lanes could be closed for over a day, and to use MD 355 as an alternate route.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Md. Man Enters Plea In Pa. For His Role In A Triple Homicide

He could get life in prison at sentencing. Harrisburg, Md. (KM) – A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania for his part in the murders of three individuals in Franklin County nearly six years ago. The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Jerrell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, entered his plea on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Shooting Near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, authorities said. Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 200 block of East Redwood Street in response to a shooting, Baltimore Police said. They found two men shot in the unit block of South Calvert Street. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, is listed in critical but stable condition. No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
vigourtimes.com

Maryland man drowns while rescuing child from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A 21-year-old Maryland man on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, drowned earlier this week after rescuing the child of another swimmer from a rip current, according to officials and local reports. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing Monday around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue North while helping...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Baltimore

School Bus With 25 Students Crashes In Anne Arundel County, Several Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said. Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said. Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus. A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students This is a developing story and will be updated.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ellicott City man arrested for Ocean City stabbing

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City and the man accused of committing the act was taken into custody a short time after. Henry James Trotier, 21, of Ellicott City, Maryland was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 4:15 a.m. that morning and charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a deadly weapon to injure another person, and reckless endangerment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Trooper Rescues German Shepherds In Harford County

A fast-acting state police trooper in Maryland came to the aid of two German Shepherds who found themselves in a precarious position dodging traffic on I-95 in Harford County. Trooper First Class Duke Sawyer was investigating a single-car crash on the interstate when he was alerted by multiple cars blowing their horns behind the scene of the investigation.

