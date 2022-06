The New York Yankees sit perched atop the AL East (and all of baseball) with a 44-16 record, and that’s while absorbing countless flaws that would sink a lesser team. They’ve gotten next-to-no production from both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo, and have only seen a recent spike behind the plate after they learned to lean on Jose Trevino. The projected bullpen has been decimated by injuries, losing Aroldis Chapman in the short-term, Jonathan Loaisiga in the mid-term, and Chad Green in the long-term. The rotation has been impeccable, but beyond the five starters at the MLB level, there’s precious little on the farm (and Luis Gil’s down for the count with Tommy John).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO