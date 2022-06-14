Fashion enthusiast talks on Juneteenth exhibit at Columbus Library

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is in its 77th year, and the Fountain City is hosting the competition. As part of their activities for the competition, candidates are learning about the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Fifty-three of the ladies spent the day...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The playground is empty as temperatures continue to rise in Chattahoochee Valley, so parents are opting for some alternative ways to entertain children while school is out, but the temperatures are scorching. “It’s just too hot, the playground, she even knows early in the morning, it’s...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church along with Goodwill teamed up today for a job readiness fair for the elderly community. The orientation was held at Friendship Baptist Church and was used to inform attendees on how to prepare for new jobs. The event touched on resume writing, interview...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A good thing for our local economy has been the movie being filmed and the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition. It’s the event’s 77th year, and tonight the Competition Preliminaries kicked off. Ladies from across Georgia dressed in their best as they took to the...
Opelika is celebrating Juneteenth with a performance from American Idol finalist Lady K this Sunday. The Opelika Juneteenth Celebration is open to all and will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Courthouse Square. “It’s not black and white, it’s the day for all of us to celebrate freedom,”...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family that was once living in Columbus decided to trade it all in for the RV-travel life. Rick and Lynn Taylor were working at an RV camp in Yellowstone before the snow melted and rain kept falling - causing detrimental flooding to the national park.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 600 Black women living in three rural Georgia counties will soon receive cash payments. It’s all part of the “In Her Hands” initiative, designed to combat financial insecurity across rural areas of the state. Black women in Randolph, Clay and Terrell...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is not the Columbus, Georgia of your grandparents. The city is now being considered for some major movie productions. Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Cecil Chambers, a producer of the movie being shot in Uptown Columbus as we speak. The full interview is below:. Cash...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Juneteenth celebrations are in full swing, and many businesses are hoping to cash in from the festivities. This is the first year Juneteenth will be celebrated as a national holiday, and black business owners in the Chattahoochee Valley area are taking advantage of what Columbus offers. Tuesday, more than 30 Black-owned businesses participated in an economic empowerment opportunity.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The largest, wealthiest and most powerful demographic in the United States is 50 and older - known as the Baby Boom Generation. That’s why more retailers are focusing their advertisements and products on older Americans. Especially the fashion industry. Where men and women in their 50s and 60s have become the new 30s and 40s - as far as youthfulness goes.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has unveiled plans for several events in celebration of Juneteenth and officials are inviting the public to join them. The new federal holiday is Saturday, June 19, but local festivities will begin sooner with a Juneteenth Unity Week Celebration. DATEEVENTS. Monday, June...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new Robert S. Poydasheff Veterans Affairs clinic officially has an opening date. Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) is preparing to celebrate the opening of the new clinic on July 11. If a patient has a scheduled appointment on or after July 11, visit the Poydasheff clinic.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus ranks as one of the least friendly cities in the nation for the LGBTQ population, according to a recent study. The website LawnStarter.com ranked the nation’s largest cities - nearly 200 of them in total - citing a number of factors from how each city stacks up.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect any big change to the weather pattern when it comes to the extreme heat even though we will notice humidity relief by the second half of the weekend. In turn, we will also see less rain in the coming days! We hit 100° officially in Columbus Wednesday for the first time since October 4, 2019. We’ll be very close again Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs at least in the upper 90s across most of the Chattahoochee Valley, feeling like 100 to 110° when you factor in the humidity. Fewer storms are anticipated Thursday though with only isolated (20% coverage) later in the day and into the early evening. A couple more storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening (around 30% coverage) as a front approaches. This should pave the way for some subtle changes over the weekend. More sun than clouds as we dry out; we may have just a stray shower Saturday. By late Saturday and Sunday, a lot of the humidity will get knocked out of the air compared to what we’ve had lately. Highs Father’s Day reach 92 to 95° but the key is it will actually feel closer to 90° instead of the triple digits. That won’t last long though. As the thermometer climbs into the upper 90s to near 100 again by Monday or Tuesday, humidity will inch its way up again with feels like temperatures mostly between 100 and 105° through most of next week.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You know it’s hot outside when your sweat is sweating. In fact, in the past few weeks, a majority of our high temperatures have been hotter than average - some even close to record-breaking!. We had our first real string of 90 degree days on...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dr. Kimberly Shaw has taught physics for 20 years. Her most recent role at Columbus State University is also helping teachers give young students the highest level of exposure to science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM. “These are some of the foundational skills...
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s a better way to beat the heat for kids than on city splash pads?. Cusseta will open a pad for the summer starting tomorrow at the Recreation Center. You can visit Tuesday through Saturday in the afternoon. The cost is $2 for a child...
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity. According to a post on Facebook, the shelter is completely full and still has appointments for people to bring in strays and surrender pets. Adopters, fosters, and rescues are needed to help the furry friends in...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year Army veteran is now living in a cleaner home thanks to the help of a group of volunteers. Members of the Board of Realtors’ REACH committee and members of House of Heroes visited the home of Sgt. Melvin Chisolm today. What was the...
