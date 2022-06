This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 14th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined that multiple parties were involved in a physical altercation after a dog bit a child at the house. The mother of the child and another resident began fighting. In the process of this, one of the involved parties was bit by the same dog that had bit the child. One of the parties had left the house and took her son to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment from the dog bite. The other party was still present at the house. She had injuries to her legs from being bit. The PCAD responded and transported the other female to Bothwell for treatment. The next evening, Police responded to the same address and determined a physical altercation had taken place. The altercation was found to be mutual. A 12 hour log report was completed. There was no further information in the report.

