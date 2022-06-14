ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Aurora man charged in crash that caused vehicle fire in Oswego

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Aurora man is facing charges in a crash that caused a vehicle fire at the intersection of Harvey Road and Wolfs Crossing Road in Oswego on Sunday. Police allege that 21-year-old...

WSPY NEWS

Police investigating shooting in Plainfield

Members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Prairie Activity Recreation Center in the 24000 block of Renwick Road in Plainfield on Wednesday at around 9:55pm. The officers arrived to find an adult male with apparent gun shot wounds. Moments...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Wheaton police respond to 'false report'

WHEATON, Ill. - A large police presence in suburban Wheaton Wednesday night turned out to be nothing. The city of Wheaton tweeted at 6:53 p.m. that there was a large police presence in the area of County Farm Road and Roosevelt Road (Route 38). The city advised the public to...
WSPY NEWS

Batavia police investigating theft of Pride flags

Police in Batavia are investigating the theft of four Pride flags which were believed to have been stolen during the overnight hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. Police are calling it a hate crime investigation. Flag poles and mounts were also damaged. Two incidents happened in the 500 block of Houston...
BATAVIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville man charged in murder from nineteen years ago

A Yorkville man is being charged in a murder that authorities say happened in 2003. 49-year-old Prince L. Cunningham is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Tyesha Bell, of Aurora 19 years ago. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says Cunningham was arrested by U.S. Marshals. He was booked into the Kane County Jail on Thursday.
YORKVILLE, IL
Yorkville Man Charged With Killing Aurora Woman Who Went Missing In 2003

A Yorkville man is charged with killing an Aurora woman who went missing nearly two-decades ago. A Kane County grand jury indicted Prince Cunningham on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyesha Bell. Prosecutors say Bell left her Aurora apartment in May 2003 to meet Cunningham, who was in a relationship with her and was the father of her young daughter. Bell never returned to the apartment and wasn’t seen or heard from again. In December 2020, a surveyor found a skull on a property in the Village of Montgomery. An autopsy determined the remains belonged to Bell and authorities arrested Cunningham, who is being held on five-million-dollars bail.
AURORA, IL
Man Found Shot to Death in the Parking Lot the Plainfield Recreation Center

A homicide in Plainfield on Wednesday night is now under investigation. It was at 9:55pm that Plainfield Police were called to the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, located in the 24000 block of Renwick Road after receiving a call of shots fired.. Shortly after arriving on the scene officers located a deceased adult male with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the recreation center. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
PLAINFIELD, IL
2 Oswego cops save lives of driver, passenger in DUI crash

KENDALL COUNTY - Two Oswego police officers were recognized for their quick thinking that saved two people’s lives. When Officer Hayes and Officer Vargas arrived on scene of a DUI crash, they found the vehicle with its engine on fire. The two officers rushed to remove the occupants and...
OSWEGO, IL
WIFR

17-year-old dead after crash in Machesney Park, driver faces DUI

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A heavy loss is felt Wednesday after the tragic passing of a 17-year-old male passenger during a car cash Tuesday night. The victim was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead. Driver 27-year-old Emily Reid of Machesney park faces aggravated DUI causing a death charges in connection with the crash.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake

A 31-year-old Capron man died and two others were injured after a car tried passing another vehicle and caused a multiple-vehicle crash in Fox Lake Saturday evening. The Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to Route 173 between Wilmot Road and Converse Road for a report […] The post 1 dead, 2 others injured after multiple-vehicle crash on Route 173 in Fox Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
FOX LAKE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body of Chicago man found in Illinois River near Utica

The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff helps defuse standoff situation in Elgin

A standoff with police in Elgin ended peacefully on Tuesday after Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain spoke to one of the barricaded individuals. Police had been called to the 0-100 block of Weston Avenue to execute a court-ordered eviction order. The resident in the home insinuated that they were arming themselves with a rifle, resulting in a large police presence in the neighborhood.
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Father charged with drowning three children in Round Lake Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Round Lake Beach man has been charged with three counts of murder, after police say he confessed to drowning his three children on Monday. Jason Karels is expected in court Wednesday.   Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane, after receiving a request for a well-being check from the children's mother, who was supposed to pick them up from their estranged father, according to Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera.When police entered the home, they found the three children – 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon –...
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
TRI-Dent makes pair of drug arrests in Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made a pair of arrests on Tuesday in Ottawa. In a press release, TRI-Dent announced that they conducted a buy bust operation in Ottawa with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department. During the investigation, they say 37-year-old Isaac A. Mackey of Ottawa allegedly delivered less than one gram of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. A woman, 54-year-old Margarita Ford of Ottawa, was also stopped by authorities during the investigation, where they say they found approximately five grams of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. Mackey and Ford were both charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Mackey was also charged additionally with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Both are being held at the LaSalle County Jail on $1 million dollar bonds.
OTTAWA, IL
Aurora man charged illegally possessing stolen car, guns

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing several felony charges after a search uncovered he was in possession of a stolen car and several guns earlier this month in the western suburb. Desean Thomas, 27, was charged Wednesday with 10 felony counts including aggravated unlawful possession of stolen motor...
AURORA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner identifies 25-year-old man killed after wrong way, high-speed crash near Harvard

The coroner’s office has identified a 25-year-old man who was killed last week when he drove at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of traffic, causing a head-on crash near Harvard. An autopsy performed Monday showed that Ivan Avina, 25, of Harvard, died as a result of blunt trauma, according to McHenry […] The post Coroner identifies 25-year-old man killed after wrong way, high-speed crash near Harvard appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
HARVARD, IL

