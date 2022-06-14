Aurora man charged in crash that caused vehicle fire in Oswego

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Round Lake Beach man has been charged with three counts of murder, after police say he confessed to drowning his three children on Monday. Jason Karels is expected in court Wednesday. Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane, after receiving a request for a well-being check from the children's mother, who was supposed to pick them up from their estranged father, according to Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera.When police entered the home, they found the three children – 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon –...
