The Woolwich Historical Society Museum has opened for the season. At the corner of Route One and Nequasset Road (by the now-functioning traffic light!), guests are welcome on Sunday afternoons between 12 and 4 through Aug. 28. Over the past two years, the interior of the house has been totally renovated and the displays changed/rearranged. On Sunday June 26, Todd McPhee will be available from 12 to 3 to talk with guests about the Civil War era Spencer Carbine and its possible Woolwich connection.

WOOLWICH, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO