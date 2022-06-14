ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

New lead results in for Wiscasset schools

By SUSAN JOHNS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Wiscasset School Department is continuing safeguards after the latest results on lead. It was found at “elevated” levels, meaning greater than four parts per billion, in water from six fixtures at Wiscasset Middle High School and 20 fixtures at Wiscasset Elementary School, according to Maine Department of Health and Human...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

June 15 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine doctor suspended over vaccine exemptions has license reinstated

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine doctor whose license was suspended over COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters is now able to resume seeing patients. State health officials first took action last fall, suspending Dr. Paul Gosselin over allegedly spreading COVID-19 “misinformation” and signing COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters. Maine’s Board...
WMTW

Sitting Maine legislator dies two days before unopposed primary

MADISON, Maine — A Maine state legislator who was running for another term in Augusta passed away on Sunday. State Rep. Jeffrey Gifford, a Republican from Lincoln, is unopposed in Tuesday's primary. Gifford served four terms in the House from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wiscasset, ME
Education
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Wiscasset, ME
Government
City
Wiscasset, ME
Local
Maine Education
mainepublic.org

Incumbent district attorney defeated in Cumberland County race

Jackie Sartoris defeated incumbent Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck on Tuesday in a Democratic primary that saw unprecedented spending for a prosecutor's race in Maine. Sartoris was leading Sahrbeck 65% to 35% late Tuesday night, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race shortly before midnight, with...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Graduation observations

Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said it … and said it well … when she praised senior class advisor Allan Crocker during the graduation ceremony, and mentioned that the staff calls him “Mr. Graduation.” The school’s graduation ceremonies and events are some of the most plentiful around and Crocker has his mind wrapped around them all. This year, he and his wife, Barbara, even led the parade of parents into the gym for the Grand March – their daughter, Jaelyn, was one of the 38 graduates. He and others put the graduates through several marching practices, among his many other duties. Then there is the handling of graduation speeches, Class Day schedule, Awards Night, and much more. Thank you, Allan, for all of your hard work in pulling off this year’s – and past years’ – graduation events at BRHS.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Edgecomb voting results

The following election results for the town of Edgecomb were provided by Town Clerk Claudia Coffin. Rep. to Congress, District 1: Chellie M Pingree 149. State Senator District 13: David Levesque 60, Cameron Reny 94. Rep. to the Legislature District 48: Thomas A. Maroney 5, Holly Stover 149. Lincoln County...
EDGECOMB, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Transportation
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Things To Do | June 14 to June 20

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m. When: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. If you’re hosting an event or know of something happening in your hometown or community, go ahead and submit it through the "Near ME" section of our mobile app. Please give us at least a week of advanced notice.
MAINE STATE
lpgasmagazine.com

Fabian Oil expands in Maine

Fabian Oil Inc., based in Oakland, Maine, acquired the heating oil, propane and service business of Spring Brook Ice & Fuel Co., headquartered in Waterville, Maine. Established in 1918 by Robert L. Ervin, Spring Brook Ice & Fuel supplied ice and coal into the 1950s, when heating and range oil became the fuels of choice. Fuel storage, propane delivery and service by technicians were added later.
WMTW

No longer dry; Maine towns vote to approve liquor sales

HARTFORD, Maine — Voters in at least two Maine communities decided Tuesday they want to allow liquor sales. Both Hartford and Corinth have been dry towns until now. In Hartford, voters overwhelmingly decided to allow the sale of liquor and wine every day of the week. The decision was broken down through five questions, but all passed with more than 72% support.
HARTFORD, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Gordon on dean’s list

Lindsey Gordon of Wiscasset was named to the dean's list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont, for the spring 2022 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded dean's list honors.
WISCASSET, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CDC
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGME

Bear on the prowl in a Lewiston neighborhood

LEWISTON(WGME)-- Caught on camera there's a bear on the prowl in one Lewiston neighborhood. A video from a CBS13 viewer showing the animal on Pleasant Street early this morning with police now putting out a warning. CBS13’s Lauren Healy was right off pleasant street, an area where the bear was...
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Police Warn of Several Bear Sightings in Lewiston, Maine

The Lewiston Police Department is warning residents that there is a bear roaming through parts of the city and sharing steps to take to keep them away from their homes. A Facebook post on the Lewiston Police Department's page on Wednesday afternoon said that after several sightings of a bear in the area of Pleasant and Sabbatus Streets, they have confirmed there is a bear wandering around after seeing it on security camera footage. The picture we included with this article is not the actual bear spotted in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Bath elementary school may need to be replaced after extensive fire damage

BATH (WGME) – Two and a half years ago, school officials in Bath were looking into replacing not only the Dike-Newell Primary School, but the Fisher-Mitchell Elementary School as well. With the extensive damage to Dike-Newell Primary School from two fires in the last week, replacing the school is...
BATH, ME
WMTW

Cumberland County DA concedes to Jackie Sartoris in Democratic primary

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Cumberland County's District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck conceded to Kennebec County Assistant DA and Brunswick native Jackie Sartoris Tuesday in the Democratic primary for Cumberland County District Attorney. With 52 precincts reporting out of 54 in the county, Sartoris received 65% of the vote to 35%...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
mainepublic.org

Two Maine towns end decades long ban on alcohol sales

After decades of being dry, two Maine towns voted Tuesday to allow the sale of alcohol by licensed retailers. Corinth residents voted 288-279 to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor for on-site consumption Monday through Saturday. Residents also voted to allow retailers to sell beer and wine every day but Sunday for off-premises consumption. Corinth Town Manager Stephen Fields said the tight vote margin reflects the town’s shifting demographics.
CORINTH, ME
WPFO

New location for the Eastern Prom food trucks in Portland

PORTLAND(WGME)-- Portland food trucks are on the move in the Eastern Prom and starting Wednesday they'll be down in a parking lot instead of up on the street. Some business owners are still concerned with how it will all work. It was a public food fight with owners and community...

Comments / 0

Community Policy