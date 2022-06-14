New lead results in for Wiscasset schools

Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said it … and said it well … when she praised senior class advisor Allan Crocker during the graduation ceremony, and mentioned that the staff calls him “Mr. Graduation.” The school’s graduation ceremonies and events are some of the most plentiful around and Crocker has his mind wrapped around them all. This year, he and his wife, Barbara, even led the parade of parents into the gym for the Grand March – their daughter, Jaelyn, was one of the 38 graduates. He and others put the graduates through several marching practices, among his many other duties. Then there is the handling of graduation speeches, Class Day schedule, Awards Night, and much more. Thank you, Allan, for all of your hard work in pulling off this year’s – and past years’ – graduation events at BRHS.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO