JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities stop their search for a man missing at the Grand falls in Joplin. The search began shortly before 5:00am on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities received a report that a man went over the falls and did not resurface. Redings Mill and Neosho Water Rescue provided support in that area. And further downstream Galena, Kansas Water Rescue entered the water near Schermerhorn Park in Cherokee County. Joplin Fire Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo says they called off the search Tuesday night because the water was swift and dangerous. They ask everyone to avoid the area. The search will resume Wednesday morning under the direction of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Click here for more information about this story.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO