Englewood shooting involving Chicago police officer, suspect caught on video

Surveillance video shows a Chicago police shootout in Englewood last week.

Both an officer and a suspect were shot in the incident.

ABC7 Chicago has stopped the video before Officer Erik Moreno is shot.

He and his fellow officers tried to stop Jerome Halsey on June 5.

Halsey appears to jump out of his car and start shooting. Officers fire back, and Halsey falls to the ground.

Officer Moreno spent a week in the hospital and is recovering.

Still in the hospital himself, prosecutors brought attempted murder and aggravated battery charges against Halsey, who has a history of gun crimes. Halsey's public defender argued he has a conceal carry permit and a valid firearm identification card, and said police had not activated their lights when pulling him over.

Mentioned in court was a prior statement in which Halsey said he had feared for his life and began firing, hitting Moreno, the second officer shot in a traffic stop in a matter of days.

Halsey, who police said was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge gave him $1 million bond.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it obtained body camera footage of involved officers, as well as additional third-party video that captured the traffic stop and the subsequent shooting. COPA said materials will be posted to its website within 60 days unless prohibited by court order.

The shooting was the third time in a week that a law enforcement officer was shot in Chicago.