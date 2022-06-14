Rockingham Feeder Cattle Association hosting annual meeting on June 21

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro city leaders are looking at an ordinance restricting some animals within city limits. Last year, council considered an ordinance to limit the number of dogs and cats you can have. That got a strong response from pet owners, and limits on furry friends were taken out.
Albemarle County Police Department announced the recipients of a series of annual awards that recognize the tremendous work ACPD team members accomplished in the name of justice and public safety in 2021. In addition to four department awards and two County of Albemarle awards, the Albemarle County Police Foundation distributed...
Blue Ridge Abortion Fund and the Charlottesville Democratic Committee are sponsoring a virtual panel on Thursday to share “in the trenches” perspectives from a variety of Southern abortion funds, to help our community understand and prepare for the challenging new abortion access local landscape. Pre-registration is required for...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nine businesses launched Route 231 at Keswick Vineyards Tuesday, June 14. The group of wineries, breweries, and a meadery are working to promote agricultural tourism. Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by Albemarle County Tuesday, June 14 for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Route 231 trail is all...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin officially dedicated Seven Bends State Park Tuesday in Shenandoah County. The park consists of 1,066 acres situated in the geographically unique Seven Bends area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. “Seven Bends State Park is a wonderful addition to the Virginia State Parks system, and...
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property owned by the county. The county’s Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday and held a public hearing regarding the potential sale. The property in question is along the 300...
WOODSTOCK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin was in the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday announcing a multi-million investment and the dedication of a new state park. In Rockingham County, the century-old Rockingham Cooperative will be investing almost $17 million to upgrade and expand its grain handling and feed manufacturing operation at a mill in Dayton.
Rockingham Cooperative will invest nearly $17 million to upgrade and expand the grain handling and feed manufacturing operations at its Dayton mill in Rockingham County. Founded in 1921 to save Shenandoah Valley farmers money on feed and fertilizer, the Rockingham Cooperative now boasts 5,156 member farms across 25 states, enjoying annual revenues of nearly $130 million.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Wythe County Board of Supervisors will meet this evening for a public hearing regarding a proposed tax levy for the calendar year of 2022. They will also have a public hearing for the proposed county and school board budget for the fiscal year 2023. The meeting will take place in the Administration Building at 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) - In Central Virginia, it used to be rare to find fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters. But then Salty Bottom Blue Oysters arrived at wineries across Charlottesville last year. “The oysters are raised in the Chesapeake Bay on Sting Ray Point at the mouth of the Rappahannock...
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area food and farming projects are among almost a dozen across Virginia that are getting state funding. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 11 projects as part of his kick-off for Virginia Ag Week on Monday. According to a release, the funding will support new...
It’s like clockwork at this point – another spring arrives, and another Silver Water Treatment Plant Performance Award for Excellence in Filtration and Backwash arrives for Harrisonburg Public Utilities. The recognition, from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water, is bestowed for achieving Virginia’s optimization program...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Mission House Coffee announced the opening of its third location, in addition to the Downtown Lynchburg and River Ridge Mall locations. The new site will be located at 105 Cornerstone Street. It is approximately 1,000 square feet, with about 60 seats inside and 25 outdoor patio seats.
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - “It adds that little bit of extra charm that goes with the rest of the store which is we say ‘antiques and treasures,’” Manager of J&B’s Country Store and Country Café and Bakery Brenda Pultz said. On Main Street is...
Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 22-23 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes. The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the I-81...
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Skyline Kennel Club hosted an all-breed dog show Saturday morning at the Augusta Expo Event Center. Skyline Kennel Club is a member of the American Kennel Club. Dogs today were competing for a spot in the Westminster Dog Show at the end of June. One...
ORKNEY SPRINGS — The Alum Springs Hotel has been gone for more than 70 years. The Alum Springs “mansion” is nothing more than a giant evergreen draped over the road on Route 717. Bird calls echo over the treetops, and a lone vehicle drifts over the pavement as the sun sends spears of light through the leaf-laden branches that guard both sides of the lane. It’s peaceful and just a wee bit isolated.
On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
