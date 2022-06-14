ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kristen Smart murder trial to go forward 26 years later

By Nichole Berlie, Joshua Eferighe, Nancy Loo, Marni Hughes
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWTmP_0gAEAbjY00

( NewsNation ) — Twelve jurors and eight alternates will be chosen for the murder trial of Kristin Smart — some 26 years after her disappearance.

As a classmate and his father are set to stand trial for her murder, a change of venue and a strict gag order have been put in place.

Kristin Smart was 19 years old and a thriving Cal Poly student in 1996 when a classmate offered to walk her home from an off-campus party.

No one has seen her since.

Now, that 45-year-old classmate, Paul Flores, is charged with her murder and his 81-year-old father, Ruben, is accused of helping to hide and dispose of Smart’s body, which has never been found.

The arrests came last year following renewed interest and new leads in the case, raised by podcaster Chris Lambert and his popular true-crime series, “ Your Own Backyard .”

There is “A strong suspicion that a human burial site existed underneath the deck of Ruben Flores’s house,” he narrates on the popular podcast.

Father of missing Chicago boy ‘not going to give up’

Due to high interest and publicity in San Luis Obispo County, where the crimes were alleged to have occurred, a judge agreed to move the trial more than 100 miles away to Monterey County.

The move, however, comes with a strict gag order, which some claim is a clear violation of the First Amendment.

“This order sweeps even way beyond court staff and even judicial personnel. It includes lawyers on both sides, people working for lawyers on both sides, even witnesses to trial cannot go into court and then speak to the press about their own testimony,” said David Loy, a legal director at the First Amendment Coalition.

The judge is also not allowing any audio or video of the trial.

Despite his concern over the trial’s restrictions, Loy agrees the change in venue was warranted.

“In smaller communities such as San Luis Obispo, the risk of bias is high so it is appropriate to change venue. So that is one of the ways — appropriate ways — to protect the right to a fair trial without sacrificing the right to freedom of speech,” he said.

“The judge, I think, was coming off the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case and was watching what appeared to be such high national interest with such public engagement in that tail and my hunch is that the judge is looking at that and what could again become a circus in her court room,” Rachel Fiset, a co-founder and managing partner at Zwieback, Fiset and Coleman, said Monday on “NewsNation Prime.”

Even beyond the strict protocols surrounding the case, Fiset explains that the case will be hard to win for the victim’s family simply based on how long ago it took place.

“This case is so old and there is no smoking gun at this moment as it relates to a body,” Fiset said.

On the other hand, she believes prosecutors wouldn’t be bringing up the case in vain.

“But for the prosecutors to bring a case that has been cold this long, must feel like they have very big evidence that can convince a jury,” Fiset said.

The jury selection process is expected to last a few weeks, with opening statements set to begin July 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Man found beaten to death inside Cook County Jail cell: autopsy

A man was found beaten to death early Tuesday morning inside his cell in the Cook County Jail, officials said. Raheem Hatter, 23, was found Tuesday about 4:30 a.m. unresponsive on the floor of his cell with injuries to his head, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Inmate Found Beaten Death At Cook Co. Jail

An investigation is underway after an inmate was found beaten death at the Cook County Jail. Officials say Raheem Hatter was discovered Tuesday unresponsive in his cell with injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide. Hatter was in jail awaiting trial on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Officials release 911 call from State's Attorney Kim Foxx's husband, who says she slapped him

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 has obtained the 911 call Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's husband made earlier this month, on the night he accused her of slapping him.A Flossmoor police report obtained last week by CBS 2 said Kelley Foxx, the State's Attorney's husband, called police to their home in the south suburb shortly after 10 p.m. on June 4 to report a domestic incident. In a 911 call obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Kelley Foxx can be heard telling an operator he'd been involved in a physical domestic dispute with his wife.Operator: "What's going...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
walls102.com

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children. Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning. Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
Person
Johnny Depp
fox32chicago.com

Chaos erupts at Chicago beach when police spot gun

CHICAGO - A hot day at the beach turned chaotic when Chicago police spotted a gun. The incident happened Wednesday as large crowds descended on 31st Street Beach. "I was definitely asking why are there so many police? Thirty, forty police lined up. It was strange," one beachgoer said. FOX...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Smoking Gun#Violent Crime#Smart
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, shot, killed in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police said around 5:56 p.m., the victim was near the sidewalk, on the 7700 block of South Union, when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the head and flank and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in deadly double shooting in Fuller Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with killing a woman and wounding a man in a February shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Arvell Singletary, 23, is accused of opening fire on two people who were sitting inside a parked car on Feb. 11 in the 4800 block of South Wells Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago firefighter Timothy Eiland dies, nine months after mass shooting in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter has died, nine months after he was wounded in a mass shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.Timothy Eiland, 33, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. An autopsy determined he died from complications of a gunshot wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide."This senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland's family, our Department, & our City. Please keep the Eiland family in your prayers," Fire Department officials said in a post on Twitter.Eiland, a husband and father of five,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Fox 32 Chicago

Shocking video shows gunmen shooting at driver on I-55

CHICAGO - New video shows a terrifying shooting on Interstate 55 in which gunmen opened fire on a vehicle during morning rush hour last year. Around 8:30 a.m. on February 24, 2021, Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on southbound I-55 at Cicero Avenue. When officers...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

More Than 80 Guns Found in Homes of Individuals on Electronic Monitoring This Year, Cook County Sheriff's Office Says

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says deputies have recovered more than 80 firearms so far this year while searching the homes of individuals who are on electronic monitoring. There are roughly 2,300 individuals on electronic monitoring as they await trial in Cook County, according to the sheriff's office. All sign a contract agreeing they won't have guns, drugs or other contraband in their homes while participating in the program. And because they are technically still in custody, their homes are subject to searches without a warrant, known as compliance checks.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy