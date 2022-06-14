Sunny, hot, and humid -- Watch the heat index

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will be getting even hotter over the next several days due to high humidity and plenty of sunshine. The usual afternoon and evening storms are going to be absent through Wednesday of this work week with only an occasional late day storm or two. High pressure and fairly dry air will suppress our normal afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern. Temperatures will be exceeding the averages for this time of year however. The average high is 90 and the low is 74 degrees.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO