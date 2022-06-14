ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sunny, hot, and humid -- Watch the heat index

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect hot and humid conditions to continue this week, with plenty of sunshine on tap for today. It...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Heat advisory in effect for Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another hot day expected along the Suncoast as temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s and a heat index anywhere from 105 to 110 degrees from early afternoon through 6 p.m. This heat advisory means you should be extra careful being outside for a long duration during the heat of the day. You should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated especially if you are working outside in this heat.
Mysuncoast.com

Heat advisory for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s forecast will be similar to yesterday with a slightly smaller chance for severe thunderstorms and slightly earlier development of the storms. Most of the day will be a sun and cloud mix with increasing temperatures. Highs will build to 94 or 95 degrees with...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 6pm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mercury will hit the mid 90s again this afternoon, and that would tie the record high for today. With the humidity, it will feel like 104-112. Be sure to drink water all day and take breaks from the heat when you can. The Heat Advisory is in place until 6pm, […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Near 60-mph gust, quarter-sized hail reported from Sarasota storms

SARASOTA, Fla. — Power in the Sarasota area appeared to be restored after strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday evening. Florida Power & Light's online outage map showed only a handful of outages remaining early Thursday morning. According to the utility company, repairs should be made by the end of the day at the latest.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hot afternoon “feels like” temperatures this afternoon before a few storms build

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to bring a warm east wind today and prevent only but a few late-day storms. The storms that do punch through the relatively stable atmosphere will have a small potential to become severe thunderstorms, with hail and gusty winds as the main hazard. The storms will develop late in day, which will be too late to prevent the feels-like temperatures from reaching 102 to 104 today.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

It’s feeling hot hot hot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will be getting even hotter over the next several days due to high humidity and plenty of sunshine. The usual afternoon and evening storms are going to be absent through Wednesday of this work week with only an occasional late day storm or two. High pressure and fairly dry air will suppress our normal afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern. Temperatures will be exceeding the averages for this time of year however. The average high is 90 and the low is 74 degrees.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolled through Sarasota County shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday June 15. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour. The storm caused significant damage to powerlines, cars and trees around the area of 43rd Street and Old Bradenton Road...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Humid#Intensify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
franchising.com

Altitude Trampoline Park Vaults into Bradenton with Latest Signed Agreement

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Experienced Multi-Unit Operator for Third Location. June 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // BRADENTON, Fla. - Altitude Trampoline Park, the go-to choice for active family fun and entertainment, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to leap into Manatee County. Experienced multi-unit operator, Grady Hinchman, will introduce the energetic brand to Bradenton, further unfurling the brand’s mission to bring active fun to families planning to stay together and play together through his third location.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota will host 2023 U.S. Masters Swimming national championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2023 USMS Spring National Championships will be held in Sarasota, organizers confirm. The event will be held Aug. 2–6 at the Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota, Florida following an event in California. The two national championships are expected to draw more than 3,000 swimmers combined from across the country.
SARASOTA, FL
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Manatee; Pinellas; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Manatee County in west central Florida Southern Pinellas County in west central Florida South central Hillsborough County in west central Florida Northwestern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Parrish to near Lakewood Ranch to near Myakka River State Park, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sarasota, Bradenton, Palmetto, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton, Vamo, Sarasota Springs and South Gate Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

ZooTampa releases manatee back in the wild after 15-month rehabilitation

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - ZooTampa workers released Bellissima the manatee back into the wild after 15 months of around the clock care. When Bellissima first came to ZooTampa she weighed 750 pounds, far below the average weight of an adult. She had been rescued from Beautiful Island after a hiker had found her stranded with wounds to her body and flippers. FWC rescued her and brought her to ZooTampa for treatment.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy