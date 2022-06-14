Sunny, hot, and humid -- Watch the heat index

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Manatee; Pinellas; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Manatee County in west central Florida Southern Pinellas County in west central Florida South central Hillsborough County in west central Florida Northwestern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Parrish to near Lakewood Ranch to near Myakka River State Park, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sarasota, Bradenton, Palmetto, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton, Vamo, Sarasota Springs and South Gate Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
