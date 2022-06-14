ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
NASHVILLE—Did you know? Lotto America is a multi-state drawing-style game with drawings twice a week, jackpots that start at $2 million and nine different ways to win. Just one way to win is by matching five numbers, which is how a lucky player in Columbia, Tennessee, recently won...

