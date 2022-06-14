City of Alexandria Announces Schedule of Services for the Observance of Juneteenth Holiday, June 20 (Observed)

For Immediate Release: June 14, 2022

All City of Alexandria government offices will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday (June 19). The following list includes schedule information for other City facilities and partner agencies.

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA): On Sunday, June 19, the AWLA (4101 Eisenhower Ave.) will be closed for business. On Monday, June 20, the AWLA will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment. For animal emergencies or wildlife concerns, call 703.746.4444.

Courts: The Alexandria Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Alexandria Circuit Court, Alexandria General District Court, Alexandria Juvenile Court, Domestic Relations District Court and the Court Service Unit (located at 520 King St.) will be closed Monday, June 20.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV): All DMV customer service centers in Northern Virginia (including 2681 Mill Road) will be closed Monday, June 20.

Health Facilities: Alexandria Health Department (4480 King St.), the Flora Krause Casey Health Center (1200 N. Howard St.) and the Teen Wellness Center (3330 King St.) will be closed Monday, June 20.

Historic Alexandria: On June 20, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum (134 N. Royal St.), the Stabler–Leadbeater Apothecary Museum (105–107 S. Fairfax St.) will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.; Freedom House Museum (1315 Duke St.) will be open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. All other City of Alexandria museums will be closed. For more information, visit Historic Alexandria and follow Historic Alexandria on social media.

Hotlines: All emergency hotlines operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including the local child protective services hotline at 703.746.5800 or the state hotline at 1.800.552.7096; the domestic violence hotline at 703.746.4911; the emergency services for mental health or substance abuse crisis hotline at 703.746.3401; the local adult protective services hotline at 1.888.832.3858 or the Adult Protective Services State Hotline at 1.888.832.3858; the suicide prevention hotline at 703.527.4077; and the sexual assault hotline at 703.683.7273.

Impound Facility: The City’s Impound Facility (5249 Eisenhower Ave.) will be closed June 20. The Impound Facility is closed every Saturday and Sunday, as well as on all observed City holidays. Fees will continue to accrue on Saturdays and Sundays, but not on holidays.

Libraries: On Sunday, June 19, all Alexandria Library branches will be open on their regular schedules. On Monday, June 20, all Alexandria Library branches and the Alexandria Law Library (520 King St.) will be closed, including talking books, telephone and curbside services. Visit Alexandria Library for more information.

Parking: On June 20, the Alexandria Police Department will suspend enforcement of parking restrictions for metered spaces, residential permit parking districts and other areas with signed parking time limits. This suspension of enforcement, which applies only to the restrictions at legal parking spaces, does not permit parking in any location where it is normally prohibited (for example, “no parking” zones, loading zones or spaces for persons with disabilities). Temporary “no parking” signs will be enforced on Monday, June 20.

Recreation, Nature, and Arts Centers: On Monday, June 20, Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.) and Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Ave.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Torpedo Factory Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; all other City recreation, nature and art centers as well as Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility will be closed. For more information, visit alexandriava.gov/Recreation.

Outdoor Pools: All outdoor pools – The Memorial Pool (901 Wythe St.), the Old Town Pool (1609 Cameron St.), and the Warwick Pool (3301 Landover St.) will be open. The Memorial Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; the Warwick Pool and the Old Town Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, June 20

The Potomac Yard Park Interactive Fountain (2501 Potomac Ave.) will be open Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit alexandriava.gov/Aquatics for more information.

Resource Recovery: Residential trash/yardwaste/recycling will not be collected Monday, June 20. Collection services will be delayed by one day that week: Monday’s collection will be on Tuesday; Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday; Wednesday’s collection will be on Thursday; and Thursday’s collection will be on Friday. The Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collections Drop-off Center (3224 Colvin St.) will be closed. Visit the Resource Recovery Holiday Collection Calendar for more information.

Schools: All Alexandria City Public Schools and administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 20.

Transit: The Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) bus service will operate on a regular schedule Monday, June 20. The free King Street Trolley will operate from King Street Metro to Alexandria City Hall every 15 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.The Alexandria Transit Company administrative offices will be closed. Visit dashbus.com for more information.

Voter Registration Office: The Office of Voter Registration and Elections will be open Monday, June 20 (for a variety of legal and logistical reasons). However, early voting will not be available on that date. Early voting ends Saturday, June 18 at 5 p.m.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact the Office of Communications & Public Information at newsroom@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3960.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3698.