Alexandria Health Department Hosts National HIV Testing Day Event

 2 days ago
In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, the Alexandria Health Department and the Alexandria Commission on HIV/AIDS will sponsor an HIV testing event Monday, June 27, from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature free HIV testing and counseling, and will be in the parking lot of the local nonprofit Tenants and Workers United at 3801 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Recent research shows that HIV testing declined during the pandemic, leading to potential undiagnosed cases and spread. Individuals who are aware of their HIV positive status can get care, receive treatment and live long, healthy lives. People taking HIV medicine, as prescribed, and maintaining an undetectable viral load will pose no risk of transmitting HIV to their negative partners.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Health for more information on HIV testing sites.

For media inquiries, contact Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager, at natalie.talis@vdh.virginia.gov or 703.746.4914.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact nechelle.terrell@vdh.virgnia.gov or call 703.746.4934, Virginia Relay 711.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3697.

