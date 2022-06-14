New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, authorities said. Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 200 block of East Redwood Street in response to a shooting, Baltimore Police said. They found two men shot in the unit block of South Calvert Street. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, is listed in critical but stable condition. No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO