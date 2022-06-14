ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

By KATE DAVISON
nbc24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the...

wfxrtv.com

Police confirm possible 5th victim of ‘shopping cart killer’ in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed Anthony Robinson — the so-called “shopping cart killer” — is a person of interest in a homicide that took place in Washington, D.C. in September. Robinson, who is currently in custody at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail...
MyChesCo

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in Murder of Federal Witness and Two Others

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, age 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the June 25, 2016, murders of three individuals in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of whom was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators. The guilty plea was before United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner. Adgebesan faces a possible life sentence.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Natural Resources Officer Saves Fawn That Lost Its Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities. Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.  When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities. Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.
ELDERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Barrack Commander Among Maryland State Police Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In Washington County Shootings

(SMITHSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He is charged with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 shootings on Minnesota Avenue in DC reported hours apart

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred just hours apart on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. The first shooting happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Israel Mattocks suffering from a gunshot wound. Mattocks later died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Child At Center Of Virginia Amber Alert Found Safe, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday. In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.” Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her. It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland. #Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022
VIRGINIA STATE
Phillip Martin
CBS Baltimore

Large Sinkhole Closes Lanes On I-270 In Montgomery County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole has closed multiple southbound lanes of I-270 Wednesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland State Police said. The sinkhole is in the right lane of I-270 south before Exit 9. The State Highway Administration has closed the two right lanes and said to expect major delays. The sinkhole was caused by a broken six-foot drainage pipe, police said, and the SHA is working to get contractors out to repair the damage. Officials said the lanes could be closed for over a day, and to use MD 355 as an alternate route.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
localdvm.com

Lockdown lifted after ‘incident’ at Montgomery County high school

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a situation that took place on the school’s property. Chris Cram, Director, Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said that police recommended administrators at Montgomery Blair High School initiate the lockdown because of an “incident” that took place on school grounds, outside of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Says It’s Too Early To Confirm Abell Fire A Hate Crime, One Remains Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore sent three people to the hospital, authorities said, but two of those victims have since been released. While a Baltimore Police spokesperson initially said investigators believed the fire that damaged four homes in the 300 block of E. 31st Street was started when at least one Pride flag was set on fire, authorities now say there were two separate incidents on the same street in Abell. The first was a home where a Pride flag was set on fire, police said. They said a home across the street with Pride decor was then...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Shooting Near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, authorities said. Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 200 block of East Redwood Street in response to a shooting, Baltimore Police said. They found two men shot in the unit block of South Calvert Street. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, is listed in critical but stable condition. No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

School Bus With 25 Students Crashes In Anne Arundel County, Several Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said. Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said. Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus. A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students This is a developing story and will be updated.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
vigourtimes.com

Maryland man drowns while rescuing child from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A 21-year-old Maryland man on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, drowned earlier this week after rescuing the child of another swimmer from a rip current, according to officials and local reports. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing Monday around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue North while helping...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
