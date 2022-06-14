ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

By KATE DAVISON
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the...

wset.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Big Pool? What Pool? Suspect With Questionable Living Situation, Man Wanted In Maryland

Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects. The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia.
BIG POOL, MD
MyChesCo

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in Murder of Federal Witness and Two Others

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, age 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the June 25, 2016, murders of three individuals in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of whom was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators. The guilty plea was before United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner. Adgebesan faces a possible life sentence.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithsburg, MD
Smithsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
State
West Virginia State
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Natural Resources Officer Saves Fawn That Lost Its Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities. Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.  When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities. Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.
ELDERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Barrack Commander Among Maryland State Police Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In Washington County Shootings

(SMITHSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He is charged with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Child At Center Of Virginia Amber Alert Found Safe, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday. In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.” Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her. It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland. #Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

2 shootings on Minnesota Avenue in DC reported hours apart

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred just hours apart on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. The first shooting happened in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Israel Mattocks suffering from a gunshot wound. Mattocks later died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Martin
CBS Baltimore

Large Sinkhole Closes Lanes On I-270 In Montgomery County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole has closed multiple southbound lanes of I-270 Wednesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland State Police said. The sinkhole is in the right lane of I-270 south before Exit 9. The State Highway Administration has closed the two right lanes and said to expect major delays. The sinkhole was caused by a broken six-foot drainage pipe, police said, and the SHA is working to get contractors out to repair the damage. Officials said the lanes could be closed for over a day, and to use MD 355 as an alternate route.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Manufacturing Plant#Violent Crime#Maryland State Police#Meritus Medical Center#Mitsubishi Eclipse
localdvm.com

Lockdown lifted after ‘incident’ at Montgomery County high school

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a situation that took place on the school’s property. Chris Cram, Director, Department of Communications for Montgomery County Public Schools, said that police recommended administrators at Montgomery Blair High School initiate the lockdown because of an “incident” that took place on school grounds, outside of the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Shooting Near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, authorities said. Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 200 block of East Redwood Street in response to a shooting, Baltimore Police said. They found two men shot in the unit block of South Calvert Street. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, is listed in critical but stable condition. No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Fugitive Charged In Maryland Sheriff's Death Was On 'Probation Before Judgment' For Robbery

The 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy in Pittsville was on probation for a previous crime in Baltimore, officials announced. Delmar resident Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was apprehended on Sunday, June 12 after shooting and killing Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran officer who was murdered days before his 42nd birthday, according to State Police and Hilliard's department.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
vigourtimes.com

Maryland man drowns while rescuing child from rip current in Myrtle Beach

A 21-year-old Maryland man on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, drowned earlier this week after rescuing the child of another swimmer from a rip current, according to officials and local reports. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing Monday around 3 p.m. near 7th Avenue North while helping...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Baltimore

School Bus With 25 Students Crashes In Anne Arundel County, Several Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A school bus with 25 students on board crashed Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County, officials said. Five people have been hospitalized for further examination, but all have non-life-threatening injuries, Anne Arundel County police said. Police responded around 4 p.m. to Fort Meade Road near Bald Eagle Drive where there was a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. All of the students were able to evacuate the bus. A replacement bus was able to pick up the remaining students This is a developing story and will be updated.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy