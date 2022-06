Debbie Zabell made history on Monday when the Toppenish City Council swore her in as the first female city manager in the city’s history. “It’s an honor to be selected as the city’s next city manager. I am also honored that the council has put their trust in me,” Zabell said. “As far as being the first female, I am grateful and eager to serve our community and I am committed to seeing changes that will have a lasting impact.”

