Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews assisted Fairfield Fire Wednesday by fighting a house fire in Fairfield city limits. A BFRS chief said the fire destroyed the large two-story house on Hillside Drive. Firefighters said no one was injured. The chief said Birmingham worked the house fire...
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Hoover confirm a tree fell on a house in Hoover during storms Wednesday evening briefly trapping the occupant in her bedroom. The incident happened on South Burbank Drive in Hoover. We’re told the occupant of the home was briefly trapped in her bedroom, but...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham, with Dunn Construction, started street paving projects on Wednesday, June 15, and will continue on June 16. Parking is not allowed during this project, which will take about a week to complete. The streets are listed below:. 13th Avenue South from Richard...
During The World Games 2022 Birmingham, many streets around the downtown Jefferson County Courthouse and Birmingham City Hall will be closed to through traffic. That said, both are offering options for services. City Hall is offering a satellite office because the building will have limited access due to its location...
JASPER, Ala. — Inmates and employees inside the Walker County Jail are coping with no air conditioning during the current heat wave. Multiple AC units are down and the County's contractor is facing supply chain challenges to replace them.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in 12 Homewood apartment units have been forced to evacuate because property managers found structural damage in the building. A dozen or so residents at The Valora at Homewood apartment complex evacuated Tuesday night because of structural beam issues. One unnamed resident tells WBRC they only had about a half-hour’s notice to grab their stuff and get out. The complex’s management told residents in a letter later put on their doors that the fire department knew about the building problem and would come check for evacuation, but fire officials tells WBRC that isn’t true.
CLEBURNE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Cleburne County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 38-year-old Nyelshulia V. Lewis, was seriously injured when her SUV collided head-on with another car. Lewis was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police spent Thursday afternoon investigating a suspicious package found in front of Crunch Fitness on Highway 31. Police gave everyone the ‘thumbs up’ around 1:25 p.m. which means the package is secured. The gym and surrounding businesses were evacuated. We will update this...
The Birmingham City Council today approved agreements with 15 cities, plus Jefferson County and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, to join Birmingham in providing officers and equipment leading up to and during the World Games, which takes place July 7-17. ALEA will provide 91 state troopers, four bomb technicians, three...
Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Police officer is recovering following an accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. Investigators said shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, a community member called the Birmingham 911 Communications Division to report an officer-involved accident in the 100 Block of 19th Street South. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene and observed a Birmingham Police patrol vehicle that had collided into a utility pole and barrier fence at the scene of the old Alabama Power Company building.
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate died following an assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner’s report said the 41-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld until his family has been notified, sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault on June 15, 2022, at 4:27 p.m. He died about an hour later.
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover City Schools District Transportation Department has announced the addition of 13 2023 Blue Bird buses equipped with air conditioners. They also say seven more buses will arrive in a few weeks. HSC spent nearly $2 million to invest in the comfort of their students...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in our state. The positivity rate back in the double-digits at 19.7%. The test positivity rate is slightly higher in Jefferson County. If you look at ADPH’s COVID dashboard, you’ll see it stands at 22.8% meaning about two out...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With school out for the summer and the cost at the grocery store rising, many families are working to keep their kids fed and full over the next few months. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is going to help feed more than 33,000 kids...
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Marbury Water System has issued an emergency water conservation notice after an issue with its main water supply. According to the office manager, the facility lost two water pumps during Tuesday evening’s storm, prompting the emergency conservation. This has left only one pump for 3,000 homes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two weapons were found at Wenonah High School in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to leaders with Birmingham City Schools. Several dozen students are currently enrolled in summer school classes at Wenonah High School. Birmingham City Schools released this statement:. “As a result of...
