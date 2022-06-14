The Big Give to gift $1 million to local nonprofits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets on Wednesday, June 15. The intersection of South 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard will close for a water main replacement project. This work is being coordinated with a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project in the Union College neighborhood. Access to homes will be maintained. The sidewalk on the north side of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use South 48th Street to Highway 2 to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed in early July.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO