ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Big Give to gift $1 million to local nonprofits

1011now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHI Health was recently informed that one of their vendors with access to patient data, MCG Health out of Seattle,...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Free HIV tests available on June 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska AIDS Project (NAP) in partnership with Greater than AIDS and Walgreens will be offering free HIV testing at select Walgreens locations on June 27. In Lincoln, you can get a free HIV test at the Walgreens near 27th and Vine Streets from 10 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha, Kearney programs trying to fix rural health care shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - A 2022 health care workforce report issued by the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) shows that the number of nurse practitioners in Nebraska increased significantly, and the number of practicing pharmacists increased modestly since 2020. Despite these positive developments, rural areas of the state still lack needed health care professionals, and the aging of the health care workforce across multiple disciplines threatens to exacerbate current shortages.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CHI Health patient information likely compromised in cyber breach

The Big Give, presented by Union Bank & Trust, is going to give away $1 million to be split evenly among 10 local nonprofits. An online public vote will determine the nonprofit recipients. Aging Partners is asking for new electric fan donations for area seniors to keep cool during the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lead Safe Initiative set to launch in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and officials with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and the City Urban Development Department kicked off Lead Safe Lincoln on Wednesday. The project is an initiative to reduce the risk of lead exposure in children through expanded testing, and the identification and removal of lead hazards in homes.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Wymore, NE
City
Beatrice, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
1011now.com

NE climate change panel brings together multiple perspectives

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday night in Lincoln a unique panel took on the topic of climate change. They say talking about it and getting in front of it before more happens is the goal. The format of the event was forum-style mixed with crowd interaction. It’s aimed at encouraging...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

City using waste water surveillance to track COVID-19

The Big Give, presented by Union Bank & Trust, is going to give away $1 million to be split evenly among 10 local nonprofits. An online public vote will determine the nonprofit recipients. Aging Partners is asking for new electric fan donations for area seniors to keep cool during the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Storm clean-up continues in Gage County

The Big Give, presented by Union Bank & Trust, is going to give away $1 million to be split evenly among 10 local nonprofits. An online public vote will determine the nonprofit recipients. Aging Partners is asking for new electric fan donations for area seniors to keep cool during the...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
1011now.com

Zoo News: Butterflies and Brews at the Zoo

The Walmart in Seward suffered storm damage. Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska. A series of severe storms swept across the I-80 corridor Tuesday evening, leaving damage in several counties. Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska. Updated: 10 hours ago. A series of severe storms swept...
SEWARD, NE
1011now.com

Judge examines Herbster and Slama lawsuits

The Walmart in Seward suffered storm damage. Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska. A series of severe storms swept across the I-80 corridor Tuesday evening, leaving damage in several counties. Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska. Updated: 6 hours ago. A series of severe storms swept...
SEWARD, NE
1011now.com

Heat-related illness: What you should know

A new Lincoln outdoor attraction has found itself the target of theft. A disc golf course is missing items that were custom to the course and even planted in the ground. The first court hearing in the legal action between State Sen. Julie Slama and businessman Charles Herbster happened Tuesday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LES encourages customers to stay alert for scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System said they’ve seen an increase in the number of scam reports and are asking customers to stay vigilant. In some instances, scammers may contact customers claiming their meter is expiring and demand immediate payment. LES meters do not expire and LES does not reach out to customers requesting bank account information.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#Chi Health#Mcg Health#Capital Humane Society
1011now.com

Lancaster County Board approves agreement with Airport Authority

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement between the County and the Lincoln Airport Authority that will provide $3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Lincoln Airport Authority. The funds will be utilized to encourage airlines to begin or...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

NU President Carter announces his 2022-23 budget proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced his $1 billion budget proposal for the 2022-2023 school year today. His proposal increases spending by nearly $13 million. The budget proposal includes:. A tuition freeze for the second year in a row. UNL is one of three Big...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms swept through much of central and southeast Nebraska Tuesday night, leaving damage in several areas. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado in Lancaster County around 11 p.m. Golf ball and tennis ball-sized hail fell...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Gage County formally approves disaster declaration from weekend storms

BEATRICE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The Gage County Board Wednesday approved a disaster declaration for the storms of this past Saturday that did significant damage primarily in southern areas of the county. Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann says the county’s emergency manager is working to determine if the...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
1011now.com

Two street projects begin June 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets on Wednesday, June 15. The intersection of South 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard will close for a water main replacement project. This work is being coordinated with a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project in the Union College neighborhood. Access to homes will be maintained. The sidewalk on the north side of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use South 48th Street to Highway 2 to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed in early July.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Inmate missing from Lincoln corrections facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. According to NDCS, Gary Filip did not return to the facility Tuesday night from his work assignment in the community. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, which was found at N. 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

The Walmart in Seward suffered storm damage. Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska. A series of severe storms swept across the I-80 corridor Tuesday evening, leaving damage in several counties. Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska. Updated: 7 hours ago. A series of severe storms swept...
SEWARD, NE
1011now.com

Watching Your Wallet: Paying for rising college costs

On Wednesday, the Gage County Board approved a disaster declaration for the storms from June 11. National Weather Service releases survey results from Tuesday night’s storm damage. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday revealed a large swath of damage across much of Seward, Lancaster and Cass Counties, impacting many in...
CASS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy