ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wall Street wonders if Fed will take drastic measures to curb inflation

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MlJCy_0gAE7kAt00

There’s a chance the Federal Reserve could take extreme action to curb rampant inflation — including hiking interest rates by as much as a full percentage point when the central bank meets for two days beginning on Tuesday, according to analysts.

As of last week, the consensus on Wall Street had been that the Fed would increase rates by 50 basis points, or 0.5%. But on Monday, multiple news outlets including the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and CNBC reported there’s a distinct possibility that the Fed boosts interest rates by 75 basis points.

As of Tuesday morning, however, a fresh debate was brewing as to whether the central bank may go even further than that. Steven Englander, a top analyst at Standard Chartered Bank, told Bloomberg there was a 10% chance that Powell would have a “Volcker moment” and opt for the more extreme 100-basis-point hike.

“The Fed’s trying to erase any perception that they’re behind the curve,” Englander said. “Fifty was the big round number six months ago. Meanwhile, 75 is a very middling type of hike. So the Fed might say: ‘Look, if we want to show commitment, let’s just do 100.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utKMt_0gAE7kAt00
Soaring levels of inflation are being fueled by rising energy prices.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

In the late 1970s, then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker aggressively hiked interest rates, which tipped the economy into a recession and reduced soaring levels of inflation. Four decades later, Powell faces the same dilemma.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPr28_0gAE7kAt00 Inflation stayed red-hot in May as CPI spiked 8.6% — highest since 1981

Englander said that measures once considered extreme are now widely expected.

“The Fed has been remarkably successful in having 50 the baseline,” Englander said. “Fifty was the neutron bomb even six months ago.”

Fed-dated swaps are now pricing in a 75-basis-point increase over the next three policy meetings, according to Bloomberg.

Jan Hitzius, a lead analyst for Goldman Sachs, expects a 75 basis points hike this week as well another one in July. Goldman analysts are warning that a 100-basis-point rate bump would tip the economy into a recession, according to Markets Insider .

Wall Street traders expect the interest rate to approach 4% next year.

Last week, the federal government released data showing that the consumer price index remained at a sky-high clip of 8.6% — the highest since 1981.

Inflation is being fueled by rising oil prices , the increasing cost of food and rent, and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Treasury yields fall after the Fed raises rates as expected

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered on an expected rate hike at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped by 18 basis points to 3.301% — a day after touching an 11-year high above 3.49%. The 2-year rate — which is more sensitive to changes in Fed policy — dropped more than 22 basis points to 3.216%.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Volcker
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — the largest bump since 1994 — and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Inflation#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc#Standard Chartered Bank
AFP

ECB calls surprise meeting as borrowing costs rise

European Central Bank policymakers called an emergency meeting on Wednesday, as more indebted eurozone states have come under pressure from rising borrowing costs. The switch in the central bank's policy has raised the spectre of "fragmentation" in the eurozone, where the borrowing costs for some, more indebted members rise faster than for others.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wall Street's favorite recession indicator is flashing red

A closely watched recession predictor in the bond market just flashed red, spurring fresh concern that the U.S. economy is on track for a downturn this year as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation. The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields inverted this week for...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Jump to Highest Level Since 2008

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and purchase applications were down more than 15% from last year, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data showed on Wednesday. Still, more homebuyers sought properties compared to a...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Dollar Eases Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Wednesday but remained near the two-decade high touched in the previous session as traders awaited an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the session. An ad-hoc European Central Bank policy meeting helped...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
US News and World Report

Euro Zone to Avoid Recession, Growth to Accelerate in Q3 - ECB Survey

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone will avoid a recession this year and growth will accelerate noticeably after bottoming out in the second quarter, a key European Central Bank survey showed on Monday. The 19-country currency bloc has been hit by fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sapped...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Tech companies rocked by layoffs as industry faces biggest downturn in two decades

Large and small technology companies that expanded during the pandemic are now pulling back, retracting job offers and laying off workers as the U.S. economy slows. The slump is affecting a wide range of companies. Cryptocurrency company BlockFi, which had grown nearly sixfold in 2021, on Monday announced it was laying off about 250 people. Privacy and marketing company OneTrust last week let go 950 employees, Stitch Fix cut 330 and identity-verification company ID.me dismissed 130. Transportation company Bird slashed a similar number, while PolicyGenius gave pink slips to 170. And that's just in the past two weeks.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Swiss central bank surprises markets with first rate hike since 2007

The safe-haven franc's strength has dampened the impact of inflation in Switzerland by reducing price rises for fuel and food imports. Still, the SNB raised its inflation forecasts for 2022 to 2.8% from the 2.1% it gave in March. It also expects inflation of 1.9% and 1.6% in 2023 and 2024, up from its previous view for prices rising by 0.9% in both years.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Recession Risk Ramps Higher as Inflation and Rates Soar

The smell of recession is in the air. Some economists have argued for months that an economic downturn may well be coming soon. Harvard economist Lawrence Summers has noted that at no time in the past 65 years has inflation stood above 4%, unemployment stood below 5%, and the economy failed to enter recession within the next two years.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Surprise Swiss Rate Hike Sparks Huge Jump in German Bond Yields

AMSTERDAM/LONDON (Reuters) -Eurozone bond yields surged on Thursday after an unexpected interest rate hike by Switzerland turned the focus to the ramifications of a policy shift for the region. German yields jumped but Italian debt outperformed on European Central Bank efforts to address diverging euro area borrowing costs. A day...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Stocks plummet as central banks battle inflation

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's biggest rate hike in decades and as central banks including the Bank of England followed with increases of their own in an effort to subdue rising inflation.Following the Fed's 0.75 percentage point hike in its benchmark rate on Wednesday, the Bank of England upped its rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%."Other central banks have joined the parade of tightening," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp., told CBS MoneyWatch. "The markets are considering the fact that this inflation issue is global and all central banks are behind the curve...
STOCKS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy