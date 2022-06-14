Cristina Martinez wins James Beard award for best Mid-Atlantic chef

Binnie Bianco of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 407 West Elm Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Remarkable end unit townhouse available in downtown Conshohocken! Some of the excellent features in this home include newer hardwood floors throughout, private parking, and four full bathrooms. The living/dining area offers plenty of space for furniture, has 10 foot ceilings and an electric fireplace. Kitchen contains a dishwasher, built-in microwave, pantry, and enough room to place a table. * NEW * quartz countertops and tile backsplash to be installed in the coming weeks. Heading upstairs you will find two large bedrooms which each have their own full bathroom. One room has a walk-in closet and the other has two sliding door closets. Laundry is conveniently located on this level. The third level features an enormous bedroom which also contains its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. The fully finished basement could be used as additional living space, home office, or fourth bedroom due to a full bathroom and closet space being on this level. The rear deck is a great spot for spending Summer nights outdoors. Plenty of storage throughout. Located just down the street from the Conshohocken Train Station, and the Schuylkill River Trail, along with plenty of great restaurants and bars such as Guppy's, Boathouse, and El Limon. Schedule a tour today!

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO