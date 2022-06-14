ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cristina Martinez wins James Beard award for best Mid-Atlantic chef

By Noah Zucker
phillyvoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Martinez, the Passyunk Square restauranteur known for her Mexican lamb dishes, was named the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region by the James Beard Foundation on Monday night. Martinez, who opened South Philly Barbacoa as a food cart in 2014, accepted the award at the foundation's ceremony in...

www.phillyvoice.com

