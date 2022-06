For the 5th year in a row, Pastor Tom Barber of the People’s City Mission will be going 24 hours without food, sleep or shelter to advocate for the homeless. Barber will be sitting outside the Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege from 9 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. Pastor Tom will be talking with guests from the community throughout the 24 hours. The mission is encouraging people to donate water, one of their biggest emergency needs during the extreme heat.

1 DAY AGO