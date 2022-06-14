ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tyler Perry Says He Was ‘De-Escalating,’ Not Consoling, a ‘Devastated’ Will Smith After Oscars Slap

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hezgR_0gAE7CMJ00

Click here to read the full article.

Nearly three months after the infamous slap heard around the world, Tyler Perry is addressing the moments just after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The multi-hyphenate film mogul was seen speaking with Smith during the commercial break after the actor stormed the stage in retaliation to a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. During a sit-down with Gayle King at the Tribeca Film Festival, Perry clarified that when he approached Smith after the incident, his intention was to de-escalate the situation rather than comfort him.

“There’s a difference between comforting and de-escalating,” Perry told King. “Being friends with both of them, it’s been very difficult.”

He added: “I was there close up. I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms. I made sure I said that to Will, and when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn’t believe what happened.”

While he disagreed with how the moment was handled, Perry said he did understand his friend’s instinct to defend Pinkett Smith based on a moment in Smith’s memoir Will , in which the actor recalled being unable to protect his mother as a young boy.

“I know that feeling, I’m getting chills thinking about it,” Perry explained. “I know that feeling of being a man and thinking about the little boy. If that trauma is not dealt with right away as you get older, it will show up in the most inappropriate, most horrible time.”

As if there was an unofficial embargo lifted on speaking about the Oscars, Perry is the latest to open up about the slap in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Pinkett Smith spoke about the incident for the first time on her Red Table Talk series.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said at the top of the show. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s to keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Rock has yet to officially address the incident.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Chills
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Aretha Franklin
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Daddy’s Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly ‘Do

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do. Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy