Bayern Munich are 'readying a third offer for Sadio Mane worth £34.6m', with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic 'hoping to wrap up the deal quickly after the Liverpool forward agreed a three-year contract' with the Bundesliga giants

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Sadio Mane is set to continue with the German giants preparing a third offer for the forward.

Bayern have already seen two offers for the Senegalese star rejected by Liverpool, who have placed a £42million price-tag on his head.

But according to Bild, the Bundesliga champions are hoping it'll be third time lucky as they prepare a new bid worth £34.6m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiONC_0gAE72cI00
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is set to be the subject of a third Bayern Munich transfer bid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiMT2_0gAE72cI00
The German giants are preparing an improved offer of £34.6million for the 30-year-old

Despite still falling £7.4m short of the Reds' valuation, Bayern hope that their latest package will convince Liverpool to part ways.

The Bavarian outfit will pay £30.3m up front with £4.3m in add-ons - with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not standing in the way of his departure should both clubs agree a price.

Bild also detail that a three-year contract has already been agreed between Mane and Bayern with the player 'really wanting to go to Munich'.

After signing Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax on Monday, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has focused his attentions on bringing Mane to the Allianz Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C8PY_0gAE72cI00
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is hoping to conclude a deal for Mane quickly

Having received the Bayern board's approval to make another bid for Mane, he is hoping to conclude a deal with Liverpool quickly.

Liverpool's No 10 has just a year left remaining on his contract at Anfield and is believed to be seeking pastures new.

Bild expand on this by detailing that Mane's agent Bjorn Bezemer met with Salihamidzic in early May to discuss a move.

Liverpool and Bayern have good relations which was strengthened when the former signed Thiago Alcantara from the latter for £25m in September 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNztN_0gAE72cI00
Liverpool's No 10 has reportedly agreed a three-year deal to join Bayern, according to Bild

PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
GOLF
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

