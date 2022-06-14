ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds edge closer to completing initial £10.3m deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, with the clubs finalising an agreement over the Spaniard's switch to Elland Road that could be completed today

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Leeds United are finalising agreement with Bayern Munich for midfielder Marc Roca after positive talks on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be £10.3million plus add ons for the 25-year-old holding player who is due to sign a four year contract at Elland Road on Tuesday or Wednesday and become Leeds' third acquisition of the summer.

Leeds have already brought in Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg for a combined £35m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWrBt_0gAE70qq00
Leeds United are looking to close a deal this week for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca

After Roca, they also want to add a striker but are braced for offers from Manchester City for England international Kalvin Phillips.

They have fielded interest in Raphinha and Jack Harrison but suitors have yet to meet Leeds' valuations.

Raphinha in particular only wants to join Barcelona but they need to sell before they can sign the Brazilian.

Bayern are keen to sell after signing Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dit9_0gAE70qq00
Jesse Marsch will be keen to strengthen his squad, and talks with Roca are now advanced

Sportsmail previously revealed discussions were underway between the two clubs.

Roca has failed to make an impact in Bavaria after joining from Espanyol in 2020.

However, Leeds director of football Victor Orta believes the Spain Under 21 international would suit the Premier League.

West Ham were credited with interest, too, but Leeds look to have won the race.

Roca made over 100 appearances in LaLiga but struggled to nail down a place in Bayern's side.

He is two years into a five-year contract at the Allianz Arena.

The Spaniard, who was part of the squad that won the European Under 21 Championship in Spain, has only played in 15 league games for the club.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

