ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham Lake, MN

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

By Kim David
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
HOPE, MN
fox9.com

Worker dies after being trapped in grain bin in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 36-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in southern Minnesota on Thursday night. The Steele County Sheriff's Office said in a news release it responded to Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota, at 9:16 p.m. after an employee got trapped in a grain bin.
HOPE, MN
WJON

St Cloud Crash Sends 3 to Hospital

ST CLOUD -- A car crash Thursday in St. Cloud sent three to the hospital. St Cloud Police were sent to the corner of 11th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on reports of a two-vehicle crash. Officials say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Makayah Lee Neeley of St. Cloud...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bingham Lake, MN
City
Springfield, MN
City
Windom, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

St. Paul construction site collapse: 2 workers presumed dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two construction workers in St. Paul are presumed dead after a trench collapsed at a construction site Friday, according to authorities. Authorities responded to the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard in the Highland Park area of St. Paul just before 3 p.m. on Friday. Two people were trapped after a trench collapsed, with first responders working to extricate some of the dirt and soil that filled in the trench.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Group Home Fire Displaces Four Residents

(KNSI) – A fire broke out in the kitchen of a St. Cloud group home Friday afternoon, just after 12:30. Flames were kept to the one room but they were strong enough to mar the stovetop, a microwave, and cabinets before being extinguished. Smoke damage was more extensive, spreading throughout the building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
MINNESOTA STATE
montgomerymnnews.com

Crash Friday sends vehicle into Waterville home

A crash Friday, June 10 at approximately 11:10 p.m. caused significant damage to a pick-up truck and the home of Curt and Misty Kendall of Waterville. According to Waterville Chief of Police John Manning, the Waterville Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department, Waterville Fire and Rescue, and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the accident on the 500 block of 2nd Street South for a motor vehicle accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Woman#Traffic Accident#Kroc Am News#The State Patrol Report
Southern Minnesota News

Child injured in Le Sueur County Crash

A child was Tuesday injured in a crash in Waterville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV collided on Highway 60 at about 2:45 p.m. Fallis Liibaan Idiga, 36, of Lakeville, was driving the SUV, which had been westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV was transporting to a Faribault hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Idiga wasn’t injured.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
knsiradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired Incident on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — A St. Paul man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at another driver on Interstate 94 in Monticello earlier this month. Police were called to the Perkins Restaurant in Monticello just before 4:00 p.m. on June 8th and spoke with a man who said he was driving west on I-94 near the Fallon Avenue bridge and moved into the right lane to pass some cars in the left lane. He said an SUV was driving alongside him for a few seconds, and when he looked over, the driver pointed a gun at him and fired three shots.
MONTICELLO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men are dead after a crash in St. Paul Wednesday night.Police said a motorcycle driver crashed into a man who was on Warner Road just after 10 p.m.A witness told police the pedestrian was walking down the center of the road.Both men died at the scene.Their names have not been released.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Excessive heat warnings, advisories issued across Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning. The warning areas cover the Twin Cities metro and counties along the Dakota border. Every other area is under heat advisories, except for the Arrowhead and the state's southeastern corner. WCCO-TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-90s in the Twin Cities while areas of western and central Minnesota could see triple...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Adult And 3 Kids Hurt In Blue Earth County Crash

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead and four others, including three children, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 39 and 148th Street, near Good Thunder. The driver of the vehicle traveling eastbound on 148th Street was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the sole passenger. Four passengers in the other vehicle involved, which was heading southbound on the highway, were hurt in the collision. The adult driver and three children inside were “treated and released at the scene,” according to the sheriff’s office. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man injured in Highway 169 crash Friday

A Mankato man was injured Friday in a crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a northbound Kia Forte and a southbound Nissan Pathfinder collided on the highway at 9:44 a.m. The Pathfinder driver, William Rosler Meyer, 82, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman injured when SUV strikes safe that fell out of pickup in Cottonwood County

A woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County. The incident happened in Bingham Lake Monday morning at about 7:45 a.m. Mya Kathryn Mickelson, 20, of Springfield was westbound on Highway 60 when her Jeep Compass struck the safe, which fell out of the GMC Sierra as it turned westbound onto Highway 60 from County Road 44.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy