Players and coaches met earlier this week as part of Media Day for the 43rd Shore Sports Network All-Shore Gridiron Classic presented by Jersey Mike’s and the U.S. Army. The game which matches current seniors from Ocean and Monmouth County high schools will be played on Wednesday, July 13 at Brick Township High School after being postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO